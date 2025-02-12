Luck & Good Fortune Favor 3 Zodiac Signs On February 13, 2025

Only the most patience zodiac signs wait long enough for luck to happen.

Written on Feb 12, 2025

Luck and good fortune favor three zodiac signs on February 13, 2025, as the Virgo Moon tends to help us work out our problems, leaving us with more room for love, peace, and calm. 

Because this Moon is in Virgo, we’ll watch the tension fade. Virgo wakes up our insecurities and our little perfectionisms. If we can let go of these attributes, we make room in our lives to encounter luck and for good fortune to flourish.

Astrologically, a Virgo Moon in any transit is a show of peace; all things depend on balance, and we will see how three zodiac signs can incorporate the lesser powers into our lives so that we may invite more good luck.

Luck and good fortune favor three zodiac signs on February 13, 2025:

1. Taurus

Good luck doesn't just fall into your lap on February 13. You created your good luck. During the Moon in Virgo, something you did a while back seems to bear fruit in the present. The little things count right now, and whatever you did, it's here to help you.

That Moon energy is what it's all about, and it highlights your ability to take it slow, think things out, and play the long game. This Virgo lunation works on patience; you, Taurus, have that.

Your patience not only pays off for you today, but it shows others that if you have the stamina to tough something out, you eventually get exactly what you want and need. It's a very good day for you in terms of good luck, Taurus.

2. Virgo

You rarely think of yourself as someone of great patience, let alone luck, but you underestimate your greatness, Virgo, and during the Moon in Virgo, you'll see that you're a lot stronger than you give yourself credit for.

February 13 brings you a streak of good luck, and you’ll realize that your silent hard work has naturally led to this fortunate outcome.

So, give yourself a pat on the back, Virgo, because you are about to see something wonderful take place in your life, and what's even better is that you attributed to that wonderfulness, simply by hanging in there. You did it!

3. Libra

Here, you have a fairly easygoing day, Libra, as February 13 promises more than good luck. The Waning Gibbous in Virgo creates a spiritual atmosphere of luck and peace, setting the tone for your day.

During the Moon in Virgo, we're not at war with anything, least ourselves. So, you can count on a peaceful day where no arguments occur and you feel at ease with your surroundings.

While that doesn't sound all that glamorous, you might figure that glamour isn't what you're after anyway. What you call good luck is being able to enjoy a day without stress and worry. Well, you got it, Libra!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.

