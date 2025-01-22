5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On January 23, 2025

Five zodiac signs, Aries, Capricorn, Cancer, Pisces, and Leo, will have very good horoscopes on January 23, 2025. What makes this day so special? Mercury in Capricorn and Uranus retrograde in Taurus are in earth signs and Mercury trines Uranus retrograde. So, the need here is to create harmony between intellectual solutions for practical goals with questions that illuminate if those goals are necessary in the first place or simply peer pressure forcing one to conform.

Ask great questions because it's the only way to ensure you are conquering the right mountain instead of blindly following traditions and beliefs. After all, if you must use your intellect for the best results, focus them on the most powerful areas of your life.

Since Uranus is an outer planet, its effects are more societal than personal. So, this harmonizing need will also apply to how your actions influence the larger world around you. Drops in the ocean can change its destiny given enough time and effort. Let's focus on the five zodiac signs with very good horoscopes this Thursday.

Five zodiac signs with very good horoscopes on January 23, 2025:

1. Aries

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Aries: Aries

Best time of the day for Aries: 12 p.m.

Aries, your horoscope on Thursday is very good for you in the area of growth. The Moon encourages you to ask yourself what you truly want and do at least one thing that aligns with that goal. Make it something substantial but also doable.

With Moon in Scorpio and Neptune in Pisces in your corner, your creativity will help you on this quest and make the next steps fun instead of boring while pushing you out of your comfort zone. Now's also the time to enjoy a good meal and make sure your body is not starving. It will power you through the day.

2. Capricorn

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Capricorn: Cancer

Best time of the day for Capricorn: 1 p.m.

Capricorn, Thursday is very good for doing something fun and enjoyable, even if a part of you is afraid of putting yourself out there. With Venus in Pisces in your corner, you will find support and encouragement from both likely and unlikely cheerleaders.

If you are athletic, now's a good time to join a team for casual games on a fixed weeknight. You'll make new friends while keeping your skills sharp and honed.

3. Cancer

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Cancer: Capricorn

Best time of the day for Cancer: 1 p.m.

Cancer, you can have a great day if you trust where your wishes might land after you send them into the universe. With Sun conjunct Pluto in Aquarius here for you, your manifestations may not come to you in a manner you may understand, but they will show up. Don't doubt the process!

Try to relax at the end of the day with some soothing music and maybe some scented candles or incense. The more attuned you are to your inner landscape, the easier it will be to listen to your instincts about love, life, and everything else.

4. Pisces

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Pisces: Leo

Best time of the day for Pisces: 12 p.m.

Pisces, your horoscope on Thursday is all about charting life with confidence and trusting that the right answers will appear as you progress. You have good energy with Saturn and Venus in Pisces in your corner, so the fruits of your labor will be absolutely phenomenal. The first step is to be fearless though, or at least courageous.

Try to do at least one thing on this day that nurtures and heals your inner child. Make sure to note down any ideas and inspiration that come your way!

5. Leo

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Leo: Aries

Best time of the day for Leo: 11 a.m.

Leo, your horoscope on Thursday encourages you to try something new and bold. Whether it's a fashion choice or a food item you haven't tried before, with Sun in Aquarius in your corner, every time you step out of your comfort zone, only good things will happen. Now's also the perfect time to experience the inner magic of healing inner child work by playing with Lego blocks or building kits. Who says they are only for children?

