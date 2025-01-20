How To Harness The Energy Of The Incredibly Rare 7-Planet Alignment On January 25 & Manifest Your Best Year Yet

It's already been a pretty eventful January (for better or worse), but according to astrologers and others tapped into the spiritual world, the biggest moment is yet to come.

On January 25, 2025, a rare occurrence will shine bright in the sky: seven planets will appear to align along a similar plane in the night sky, an event that happens very infrequently and is rarely visible to the naked eye when it does. And spiritual experts say it's an incredibly powerful moment for leveling up your life.

Advertisement

Here's how to harness the powerful energy of the January 25 seven-planet alignment.

To be clear, "alignment" is, at least astrologically speaking, a bit of a misnomer — they're not technically all lining up like soldiers, but they will all appear simultaneously in the night sky (or early morning in the case of Mercury) on January 25 in what astronomers call a "Planetary Parade."

Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will be visible to the naked eye, while Uranus will require at least binoculars, and Neptune will require a telescope. Mercury, because of how close it is to the sun, is never visible to us from Earth, but it'll be up there nonetheless, of course! So, what does this all mean from a spiritual perspective?

Advertisement

The seven-planet alignment is a powerful opportunity for manifesting in 2025.

All seven planets being so closely aligned simultaneously is a powerful transition in astrological terms that both heightens the overall energy of the cosmos and enhances the ways each planet impacts our lives, psyches, and emotions.

That means January 25 is a great opportunity for reflection, introspection, and intention-setting. That last one is where manifesting comes in. Experts on manifestation like Soma Chaya suggest using a few simple affirmations in order to take advantage of this big astrological moment, not just on January 25 itself but each day leading up to it.

"Everything that you think, feel and say is going to have an impact on the way your entire year goes," Chaya said in a TikTok video about it. She suggested using the following affirmations:

Advertisement

"All of my desires are now becoming my reality." "I trust that the universe is conspiring in my favor to make all of my dreams come true." "I can have and be anything that I want to because I am one with the universe."

If you want to keep it simple and positive, that's a great place to start. But if you have specific things you want to bring into existence over the course of 2025, January 25 is a great opportunity to take things a step further.

January 25th is also a perfect time to use the 10-10-10 manifestation method.

Those three mantras are a great way to keep things simple and positive while harnessing the power of the planetary alignment. But if you have specific things you want to bring into existence over the course of 2025, January 25 is also a great opportunity to take things deeper.

The 10-10-10 Manifestation Method is a well-known practice that pulls several different methods together into one practice. All you need is a sheet of paper, a pen, and a bit of introspection.

Advertisement

In this method, you'll use January 25 to think about the following three aspects of your life and write down 10 examples of each.

10 things you desire.

These could be big things — a new house, a different career — or small, seemingly insignificant things like those new shoes you've been eyeing. Whatever the case, get specific about your goals and the things you'd like to welcome into your life in 2025.

10 things you are grateful for.

Taking stock of all the positive things you already have in your life allows you to approach your manifestations from a place of abundance rather than desperation or neediness. This allows you to gain perspective on your life and foster a positive mindset, which is key to transforming your life.

Advertisement

10 things you enjoy.

Similarly, this gives you a ready-made list of ways that you can put yourself in that positive frame of mind on days or in moments when you're struggling. It's one thing to just tell yourself, "Be positive!" but quite another to actively engage in something that makes life feel positive, even in the midst of struggle.

Take a few moments for these brief exercises, and it just might get the planets all conspiring to start your 2025 off on the best foot possible and have a powerful impact on your year.

Advertisement

John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.