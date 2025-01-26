3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Financial Success The Week Of January 27 - February 2

This week's energy favors three Chinese zodiac signs in their mission to attract financial success the week of January 27 - February 2, 2025. The I Ching hexagram of success is Mountain over Wind (#18) with a strong message: sometimes, to advance to greater heights, one must dissolve certain things holding them back.

An opportunity may appear golden, but be mindful to avoid any that include unsavory terms and conditions behind the scenes. The path to success shall become more clear with meditation and mindfulness practices.

Advertisement

Three Chinese zodiac signs attracting financial success the week of January 27 - February 2, 2025:

1. Rat

Design: YourTango

Rat, you will experience great financial success and stability this week. This is because of collective efforts, teamwork, and family support. Express your gratitude to keep the energy high and alive. Success may also be a direct result of not giving in when the times are tough. Problem-solving is a unique Rat quality. You are acing it all because of this.

Advertisement

Engaging with gadgets and gizmos will directly bring you success this week. Automating certain processes and accounting tables will also help you spend less time on tasks that can be delegated to others (or industrial machines) and more time on what you do best.

If you have experienced financial blocks in the past, your social circle may be negatively impacting your finances. One reason may be that you feel pressured to splurge to keep up appearances. Other reasons include people who seem to pop up when they need cash from you.

Your power color this week is gold. You will be extremely successful if you were born in the Year of the Gold Rat (a.k.a. Metal Rat)!

Advertisement

2. Ox

Design: YourTango

Ox, you will have a terrific time attracting success and financial resources, especially if you love recreational gaming (for prize money) or even gambling with poker and similar games. However, this is not an everything goes board. Choose the areas where you have genuine expertise and skill, and you will watch success kiss your footsteps.

Engineering and STEM will have a direct impact on your success, too. Never underestimate the power of science to help you make your life easier and understand the world around you. If you have been developing a mechanical model or a prototype for a business venture, this shall bring golden fruits. Keep at it with strength!

Advertisement

If you have experienced financial blocks, you may need to improve your diet and eliminate bad habits like drinking very little water or using supplements all popcorn instead of diversifying the ingredients in your daily meals. Your spiritual body and physical body are directly connected and have an impact on your finances and success.

Your power color this week is slate gray or dark gray. Wearing power suits of quality linen, cotton, or other natural fabrics (dyed this color) can also help.

3. Rabbit

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Rabbit, sometimes life unfurls its gifts more easily when one is not constantly stressed. You will experience much financial success this week because you have been consciously or unconsciously living this way for a while now and allowing a relaxed vibe to help you keep a steady pace.

Embracing knowledge and improving your skills will directly impact your finances. So, read more books, watch more educational videos, and listen to podcasts that expand your mind and introduce you to novel techniques, new ideas, and expert concepts.

If you have experienced financial blocks, keep a low profile about your money moves in your social circle. Sometimes, lying outright may be necessary if you have too many nosey people around who cannot respect your boundaries or lack consent, or some folks genuinely don't wish you to succeed. Bragging will only waste your time as you don't need to prove anything to anyone.

Advertisement

Your power color this week is red. Red flowers like poppies, roses, tulips, etc. can be helpful also.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.