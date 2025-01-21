5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On January 22, 2025

On January 22, 2025, five specific zodiac signs will have very good horoscopes. While Aries, Leo, Pisces, Taurus, and Capricorn, enjoy a great day on Wednesday, each of us will thrive during the Sun conjunct Pluto transit.

The Sun conjunct Pluto reminds us to focus on our goals, guiding each step so the right decisions can be made during powerful times that are uplifting and challenging at the same time.

After all, the Sun in Aquarius can be intensely eccentric on the best of days and often ahead of the curve. But if you are attuned to the method behind the madness, you will eventually find your way to the successful conclusion you desire, no matter what. Pluto in Aquarius only makes everything more in the realm of communities and the collective since an outer planet cannot help but do that.

Five zodiac signs with very good horoscopes on January 22, 2025:

1. Aries

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Aries on Wednesday: Aries

Best time of the day for Aries: 8 a.m.

Aries, your very best horoscope on Wednesday is all about the wonderful things the world has to offer that are overlooked in our everyday lives. With Venus in Pisces, every breath of fresh air, every ray of sunshine, every blade of grass will fill your heart with inspiration and intrigue. Make sure to have some solid fun later in the day. Pleasure will unlock your spirit for the entire week, and joyfulness will feel like a self-care ritual for you. If there's a carnival or other fair in town, now's the time to explore and enjoy.

2. Leo

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Leo on Wednesday: Leos

Best time of the day for Leo: 5 - 6 p.m.

Leo, your horoscope on Wednesday is all about your mind and how erudite you wish to be. Leaning into air sign territory can feel less optimal to you than being your boisterous fire sign self, but this will reveal why air and fire are a match made in heaven. Your creativity will benefit from incisive thinking and clarity. Try to be more introspective later in the day. With the Moon in Scorpio, meditation and journaling can bring you peace.

3. Pisces

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Pisces on Wednesday: Cancer

Best time of the day for Pisces: 4 p.m.

Pisces, your horoscope on Wednesday is all about trying your hand at something you've never done before, even if you think you are incapable to do it. You will surprise yourself and break a few conditioned beliefs, per Uranus retrograde in Taurus. This can be the very best in the sphere of work and career for many of you. Music can be a balm to your soul on this day. Better still, if you have incense or scented candles, use them to create an ambiance of tranquility and peace.

4. Taurus

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Taurus on Wednesday: Pisces

Best time of the day for Taurus: 2 - 3 p.m.

Taurus, be more creative on Wednesday and let beauty be the highlight of your day wherever you go, especially if you go shopping! Just be aware that Uranus retrograde in Taurus will randomly bring up a few positive thoughts throughout the day. If you engage with them and use them as an opportunity to heal your inner wounds, you will emerge exceptionally strong on the other side. Treat yourself to something sweet and comforting if you tick off all your day's goals or do something as a special treat, like bake brownies or try a new recipe.

5. Capricorn

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Capricorn on Wednesday: Virgo

Best time of the day for Capricorn: 12 p.m.

Capricorn, your horoscope on Wednesday encourages you to ask questions and seek answers in all areas of life. Curiosity will take you far and open new doors for you. With Pluto in Aquarius and Saturn in Pisces in your corner, the right questions can immediately mark you as intelligent and a rising star. If you are in a long-term romantic relationship, now's a good time to deepen your bond through fun activities in love, like hiding secret messages in the other's bag or creating a secret code just for you!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.