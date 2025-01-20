3 Zodiac Signs Overcome The Past & Heal From Heartache On January 21, 2025

Three zodiac signs overcome the past and heal from heartache on January 21, 2025. There's just so much looking we can do before we bore ourselves to pieces, and if astrology is correct on January 21, then today, we've got the Scorpio Moon, and with that card in our back pocket, it looks like we'll be getting over the past in a big way.

Three zodiac signs will get over the past. They have done all they can to justify the need to continuously refer to the pains of the past and how damaging they've been. OK, we got it. We all have our bad memories, but it's a new year and a new life, and we are now here to get past it.

So, it's time to overcome those old definitions and get with what's going on right now. January 21 is a beautiful day for change and finding the strength to overcome the old stuff. It's time to heal and move on from heartache.

Three zodiac signs overcome the past and heal from heartache on January 21, 2025:

1. Gemini

There may be a lot of Scorpio-related energy in your life already, Gemini, which may also be one of the reasons you've held on for so long to the pain and heartache of the past. What you need is the cure to overcome it. The antidote to negative Scorpio energy comes to you on January 21 in the form of the Scorpio Moon.

It's interesting how that works, kind of like penicillin. You've been so attached to the past that you forgot how to separate yourself. You identify so heavily with the person you once were that you barely gave yourself any breathing room.

All of this radically changes during the Scorpio Moon on January 21. You get it now; there is no time to waste dwelling over the past. It's a time-wasting effort, and you are no longer here to waste another precious second. This is your life. You're over it. The healing from heartache begins.

2. Leo

This day, January 21, couldn't have come quick enough as you were starting to feel like you were at the end of your tether regarding your past and how it affects you in the present. Even other people have told you to let go of that past. That gets on your nerves.

You are quite tired of having everyone else see your problem clearer than you do, and while you know you have a problem with an inability to let go, you are starting to feel as though it's time. And it is, Leo — time to overcome the history of the past and move forward. Heartache must end, and you're ready to heal.

This doesn't happen overnight, but during the Scorpio Moon, you get a taste of being free. Leaving the past behind doesn't change the past itself; it merely gives you more room to live and breathe. This makes sense to you, Leo.

3. Libra

You feel that you can only get so much out of heartache, and while it's been said that pain is at the heart of great art, you are quite fed up believing that's the only way to create beauty and substance.

You've relied upon your pain and heartache for so long that it feels like an empty reservoir. During the Scorpio Moon, you see that your reserves are depleted. The only place left to go is the present and the future. The past is now dried up for you.

And during the Scorpio Moon, you recognize that heartache is at the end. The healing of your attachment. It only held you back, and you can see that very clearly right now. January 21 introduces you to your new freedom, Libra. You have overcome the past and healed from heartache. Make of it what you will.

