5 Zodiac Signs With Powerful Horoscopes On January 20, 2025

On January 20, 2025, five zodiac signs will have powerful horoscopes. Aquarius, Taurus, Sagittarius, Cancer, and Leo, thrive with the Moon square Mercury transit taking place this Monday.

The first day of the week is your chance to set the tone for the rest of the week. So don't let the Monday blues get you or procrastination pull you down. When you dedicate time and effort to what matters to you despite the desire not to bother at all, your emotional currents will begin to help you instead of hinder you.

Of course, the Moon in Libra can make one more sensitive to luxuries and desire only those experiences that are in the comfort zone of living it big, and that's not necessarily a bad thing. Life is meant to be lived, after all.

But the ultimate need here is to balance that desire with Mercury in Capricorn's grounding presence so you can live big without harming other areas of your life. It's the difference between having a party just because you felt like it vs. doing it while networking with people so you can kill two birds with one stone.

Five zodiac signs with powerful horoscopes on January 20, 2025:

1. Aquarius

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Aquarius: Capricorn

Best time of the day for Aquarius: 2 p.m.

Aquarius, trust where your heart wants you to go, even if it feels strange at first, uncertain, or even a solitary path. With Mercury and Pallas in Capricorn here for you, the path will become more solid as you take tiny steps toward the goal. If possible, go treasure hunting in novelty shops and thrift stores on this day. You never know what you may find or what may spark a creative idea inside you!

2. Taurus

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Taurus: Cancer

Best time of the day for Taurus: 7 p.m.

Taurus, your powerful horoscope on Monday encourages you to not look down upon the day just because it feels mundane or routine on the surface. Instead, look beneath the surface and be more mindful and you will discover gems of wisdom, intriguing ideas, and maybe even an unlikely friend or two. Sun in Aquarius is here to light the way in startling ways. Now's also a good time to have a long conversation with your best friend(s) and learn more about their life, exchange perspectives on what matters in your personal spheres, and just gab and have fun.

3. Sagittarius

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Sagittarius: Taurus

Best time of the day for Sagittarius: 8 - 9 p.m.

Sagittarius, try your best in whatever you choose to focus on. Whether at work, while engaging with your friends or partner, or just enjoying a hobby, something beautiful will emerge, per Sun in Aquarius. You may discover a new perspective on life, too. Those of you who want to create something powerful in the arts or are working on a personal project of significant magnitude, your horoscope supports you taking creative responsibility. Despite distractions, social events, and calls to relax and give in to peer pressure, determined efforts will yield beautiful results.

4. Cancer

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Cancer: Virgo

Best time of the day for Cancer: 5 p.m.

Cancer, do your best and set yourself up for powerful success with calculated and mindful decisions for the rest of the week. With Uranus retrograde in Taurus, go quick when you feel the intuitive nudge to do so and trust the process. Your horoscope encourages you to eat quality food and enjoy comfort meals to bring peace, tranquility, and rejuvenation to your soul. Eating homemade food, candy, and desserts that you used to love as a child will be decadent.

5. Leo

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Leo: Leo

Best time of the day for Leo: 12 p.m.

Learn something intriguing. Monday's horoscope encourages you to walk the fine line between friendship and romance to understand what separates the two. With the Sun in Aquarius, you may suddenly realize the same for other activities in your life that you just enjoy vs. are obsessed with. Whatever is at the heart of the difference will help you in the next leg of your journey. If possible, read a book on this day (or listen to an audiobook). Watching something intriguing or educational counts, too. It's a brickwork of positive efforts that will produce powerfully solid results later.

