2 Zodiac Signs Experience Luck & Abundance On January 20, 2025

On January 20, 2025, the Sun makes its grand entrance into the sign of Aquarius bringing luck and abundance to two zodiac signs. As we leave behind Capricorn season's grounded, pragmatic energy, the cosmos invites us to embrace the future with curiosity and innovation.

Aquarius season is about celebrating our individuality, breaking molds, and embracing bold innovation that propels us forward with purpose. It’s time to think big, dream even bigger and step towards the life you’ve always imagined.

The Sun’s shift into Aquarius brings everyone a fresh wave of creative energy and bold perspectives. You may find yourself diving into new projects, reimagining your relationships or shaking off the past, as this transit offers us a clean slate.

The Sun in Aquarius pushes us to prioritize what truly matters, from the unconventional yet meaningful relationship dynamics to those revolutionary ideas! While everyone gets a boost of fresh energy, two zodiac signs are basking in some seriously abundant vibes… want to know who they are?

Two zodiac signs experience abundance on January 20, 2025:

1. Aquarius

Aquarius, this is your season to shine, baby! January 20 brings you luck and abundance. You might feel like a brand new year or even a personal cosmic celebration (in fact, it might even *actually* be your birthday!). With the Sun entering your sign, this month focuses on your ideas, aspirations and desired impact.

This transit is supercharging your confidence. Your vision is clear, your ideas are magnetic, and attracting support will feel almost effortless. This month, and especially today, you’re not just participating in the conversation — you’re leading it!

The Sun’s presence in your sign also offers a great moment to pause and reflect. It will help to illuminate your priorities and help you refine your goals for the year ahead. It’s also the perfect time to let go of doubts or outdated commitments that no longer resonate with the person you’re becoming. As you embrace this energy fully, you’ll feel more connected to your true purpose than ever before, and it will be way easier to align your actions with your aspirations.

Keep an eye out for pleasant surprises from the universe this month — they will be great! Opportunities could arrive in unexpected packages: a serendipitous pep talk, an exciting offer, or a sudden breakthrough in something you’ve been working toward. Be open to the unexpected (like you always are!) and trust in your ability to seize the moment when it arises (because, oh boy, is it coming!).

2. Leo

Leo, the Sun may be shining in Aquarius, but today, you’re still the star of the show in your unique way! As the Sun moves from Capricorn into Aquarius, it lifts you out of the hustle and bustle mode. It shines a spotlight on your relationships, collaboration and how you thrive within a group setting.

This energy is all about striking the perfect balance between your individuality and your ability to lead the collective — and spoiler alert; there’s a reason the pride always looks to the lion for direction! You know how to inspire and lead the pack. Today, your charisma will make anyone unable to resist following your lead.

Aquarius season encourages you to look beyond your usual circle and embrace fresh perspectives. This cosmic energy supports meaningful partnerships, from brainstorming and whipping up your next abundant collaboration to strengthening your existing relationships.

Creativity flows in your direction, Leo and all the ideas you’ve been nurturing are ready to roar! Aquarius season is here to bring you luck and abundance as it pushes you to think beyond the ordinary and urges you to tackle your goals with only the courage that a mighty Leo can bring. Right now, the universe is aligning in your favor, so take a leap of faith and pounce on all the opportunities you’ve been waiting for — especially if it involves collaborating with others who vibe with your bold, visionary energy!

On a deeper level, the Sun's shift prompts you to reflect on the balance in your relationships. Over the next 30 days, with the Sun in Aquarius, this cosmic energy will ensure enriching and harmonious connections. Aligning yourself with the right people during this time will amplify your success and may even unlock unexpected opportunities! Remember, Leo, your roar is powerful, but the strength of your pride makes it even louder!

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.