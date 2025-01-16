5 Zodiac Signs With Better Horoscopes Than Everyone Else On January 17, 2025

There's a beautiful day ahead for all of is on Friday, January 17, 2025, but five zodiac signs have better horoscopes than everyone else as the Capricorn Sun shines down on them. With the Sun in Capricorn, you will win anytime you choose method over speed. You won't miss any details and will forget important strategies along the way. Adding to your knowledge base is also recommended to continue to grow, thrive, shine, and evolve.

Saturn's conjunction with Venus is also a beneficial force reminding us that the beauty of creativity and the power of manifestations is not just in the realm of magic, wonder, and imagination. It's also in discipline, determination, and constant growth.

The middle ground between these disparate energies is where you will find something valuable ... almost like an alloy of distinct metals coming together to create something new and stronger. So, show up every day for your creative projects and make time to jog your imagination. You will be wowed by the results of it all.

Five zodiac signs with better horoscopes than anyone else on January 17, 2025:

1. Leo

Most compatible zodiac sign for Leo on Friday: Aquarius

Best time of the day for Leo: 9 p.m.

Leo, try something new and living it up big! When you do, beautiful ideas will flow into your mind and illuminate the path forward. There might be a lightbulb moment too with Saturn in Pisces and Moon in Virgo in your corner. Those of you in a relationship or have a date on this day will thrive when you lead with love and sweet words. Yes, actions speak louder, but words can soothe the soul too and bring big smiles. So spread the cheer wherever you go!

2. Virgo

Most compatible zodiac sign for Virgo on Friday: Cancer

Best time of the day for Virgo: 2 p.m.

Virgo, trust that inner voice that speaks of power, fortune, and good things ahead. Second-guessing yourself will only throw a spanner in the works energetically. With Sun in Capricorn and Pluto in Aquarius in your corner, you are ready to level up, one step at a time. You are encouraged to refine yourself as the journey unfolds. Whether you invest in improving your communication skills, read personal development and efficiency books, or engage with a business coach, choose your adventure and go hard!

3. Cancer

Most compatible zodiac sign for Cancer on Friday: Capricorn

Best time of the day for Cancer: 12 p.m.

Cancer, take things slow, be at peace within, and allow life to bring the sweetest experiences to your doorstep. Listening to music that evokes this within you is also recommended to stay open to positive energies. With the Sun in Capricorn in your corner, some good surprises will come from astonishing sources. Meditation and focused breathing can help you stay grounded. The results will be beautiful even if it's just for ten minutes.

4. Scorpio

Most compatible zodiac sign for Scorpio on Friday: Aries

Best time of the day for Scorpio: 11 a.m.

Scorpio, try something that scares you but also fascinates you. With Sun in Capricorn in your corner, whether it's a skydiving session, making a presentation at work, or asking your crush out on a date, there's long-term potential here for something good. You are also encouraged to relax your singing muscles and let your vocal cords find the melody that pleases them. Heart healing and a deeper connection to your intuition await.

5. Pisces

Most compatible zodiac sign for Pisces on Friday: Leo

Best time of the day for Pisces: 10 a.m.

Pisces, on Friday, try what you didn't believe you would ever try, whether it's something in romance, at work, a personal project, or a social adventure with friends. The comfort zone is out. With Mercury in Capricorn in your corner, intriguing conversations and ideas will find you on this path. Lean into nostalgia wherever possible on this day. You can even wear a T-shirt you haven't worn in years or walk through a thrift shop to see if any items are on sale especially ping your memory. Sweet moments await!

