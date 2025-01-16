3 Zodiac Signs See Wishes Come True On January 17 As The Moon Opposes Saturn

Wishes come true for three zodiac signs on January 17, 2025 when the Moon opposite Saturn arrives. We must stop, look, and listen to our hearts, because what we want is about to manifest as reality.

Leo, Virgo and Pisces zodiac signs are already in the business of making wishes come true. While the Moon opposite Saturn influences us down here, we'll see that if we are one of these zodiac signs, we are ready to roll as soon as we get the chance to.

This day is about belief and trust. We believe in our dreams and trust the universe to help make those wishes come true. It's been a long time in the making for some of us, but we are here, grateful and relieved to see that everything is finally working out in our favor.

Three zodiac signs whose wishes come true on January 17, 2025:

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

Whenever we have a transit like Moon opposite Saturn, we tend to doubt ourselves and wonder if we'll ever see our wishes come true. In your case, Leo, this kind of doubt works the other way and inspires you to get past it.

You'll see that on January 17, that feeling of wanting something very badly is not just a thing you push back on the shelf, doubting its ability to come true for you; no. You are inspired to make that wish come true because, in reality, you won't take "No" for an answer.

Moon opposite Saturn dares you to go there, Leo. It shows you that you can either back down and return to that place under a rock, or you can use that Leo magnificence and do what comes naturally to you: make that wish come true. You can do it, Leo!

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

The only thing that holds you back from watching one of your greatest wishes come true is the idea that you secretly doubt it can happen. This kind of thinking has kept you from realizing many of your dreams, and on January 17, you give up the habit of doubting yourself into failure.

You can do it, and you know you can. You've been proud of your abilities for so long, but you still hesitate to use them when it gets hard. So what? Life is hard, Virgo; the last thing you must do is set it down and submit to it.

Fight the fight and get on with your life. If there's something you wish to do or be a part of, then the time is now, and the Moon opposite Saturn leads the way. Let yourself take on all the belief you can because this journey needs you, Virgo. Wishes come true when you let them.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

If you think about it, there's not much on your wish list. Is there? Ah yes, come to think of it, you've placed your wishes so far on the back burner that you forgot you had any. While this is good if you plan on leading a life of detachment, the reality is that you're not all that detached as of yet.

What the transit of Moon opposite Saturn inspires in you on this day, January 17, is the idea that you need more than what you've got right now. It's not driving you crazy, but now that you think of it, there are a few wishes of yours that have gone unfulfilled.

Simply by thinking of it, you can set the universe's wave of support, and while this day may not see that wish come true, right in front of your eyes, the play is now in motion, and the only outcome is success. Your wish is about to come true, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.