3 Zodiac Signs Change Their Own Lives For The Better On January 17, 2025

Three zodiac signs change their lives for the better on January 17, 2025. Astrology shows us that during Moon square Jupiter we have the power within us to make some serious changes, and the thing is ... we know we need to. We realized that at the top of the year, and only now is it starting to hit us.

And with massive inspiration comes the impulse to act on it and improve things. This is the perfect time and transit for major and positive upheaval. Don't be intimidated by the word "upheaval." Think of it as winter cleaning.

We know what we want and that going backward is no longer an option. If we are to be happy, we will have to make efforts to change. The same 'ol, same 'ol is no longer working for us. We are on the move ... let's get this party started.

Three zodiac signs change their own lives for the better on January 17, 2025:

1. Aries

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Well, you've come to that place where you know exactly what needs to change to make your own life better if you are to see that resolution through to the end. There are no more excuses that you can sell yourself, and you don't even want to consider the possibility of failure.

You are on a mission, Aries, and with the transit of Moon square Jupiter behind you, you are going to do what is most necessary in your life right now: you are going to change drastically.

There is no reason to do this halfway. It's all or nothing, and you are tired of waiting around for nothing to magically turn into something. During Moon Square Jupiter, you get behind that idea, dream, or aspiration, and you make it happen. It's time, and you know it.

2. Leo

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

January 17 marks the beginning of a new kind of effort for you, Leo, and while it may not feel comfortable at first, you know it's your only choice to change your life for the better. If you want to improve your life, then you have to get behind the idea that you're the one who is going to improve it.

You may find that during the transit of Moon square Jupiter, you have plenty of supportive friends and family members all cheering you on, but in the end, it's still up to you to live up to your end of the bargain.

It's time to make a change, and it's also time to do it in such a way that it sticks. Half measures don't even exist during a Jupiter transit, and in a way, the ferocity of your next move encourages you. It may be scary, but it's well worth your time.

3. Aquarius

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

You aren't sure how many times you've kidded yourself into thinking that the big change is happening right now, but the truth is, you never really did much to open the doors to that change. You spoke of it, convinced your friends of it, and believed it yourself, but ... you still didn't do it.

On January 17, you might not be able to fight off the feeling that comes with the transit. Moon square Jupiter, helps you to change your own life for the better as it does more than support your desire for change; it quickens it. This day is when something takes place, and it's real, Aquarius.

It's during Moon square Jupiter that you realize that the change you must make needs to be huge and drastic and must take place now, as in on this very day. Tomorrow cannot wait; you either do it or lose out, and you feel good about seizing the day and making that change occur. It's on, Aquarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.