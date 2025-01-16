2 Zodiac Signs Experience Abundance & Luck On January 17, 2025

The cosmic tides are shifting for two zodiac signs luck and abundance. January 17, 2025, comes with a clean slate — brimming with possibilities! — and two zodiac signs, in particular, are about to enter a new era filled with luck and opportunities! After an intense 18-month stint of the North Node in Aries and the South Node Node in Libra, the stars have finally finished dishing out their share of cosmic curveballs and life-altering lessons. But now, these cardinal heavyweights can finally exhale as a new, fruitfully abundant era begins.

With the North Node in Pisces and the South Node in Virgo at 29° (since, of course, the Nodes are moving in a Retrograde motion currently), this cosmic reset officially marks the end of a cycle steeped in self-discovery (Hello, Aries!) and relationship revelations (yes, that’s you, Libra!).

The universe has spent the last year and a half challenging us to untangle themes of independence, connection and balance. Now, with the Nodes on the move, those hard-won lessons are prepared to bloom — offering us fresh, perfect and game-changing opportunities.

You’ll want to circle January 17, 2025, on your calendar because it's a day when the cosmic weight lifts and we all off the zodiac get a chance to move forward, feeling much lighter and brighter. For many, today will feel like a turning point, where the past 18 months of soul work begin to pay off dividends — especially for those closely tied to the Aries-Libra axis. Let’s dive into how this astrological change sets the stage for abundance — especially for the two lucky zodiac signs who will boldly step into their next big adventure!

Two zodiac signs experience luck and abundance on January 17, 2025:

1. Aries

Aries, with your fiery nature, we know you drive on action and make bold moves, and the North Node in your sign over the last 18 months has pushed you to reclaim your independence and asset your will like never before! For the past year and a half, while it may have felt like you were constantly climbing uphill (we see you, Ram!), the North Node shining out of Aries and into Pisces will bring you relief and reward.

Although you may have collected a few battle scars along the way, you are much more spiritually in tune and at peace with how things have worked out for your highest good. Now, with the Node officially leaving your sign, January 17, 2025, marks the start of a new chapter — a time to step out of the crucible and embrace the abundance you’ve earned!

This shift is like a weight being lifted off your shoulders. You may find yourself reflecting on how much you’ve accomplished, both materially and intrinsically. Your challenges have honed your resilience, and now the universe rewards all your efforts — tenfold! The opportunities that lie ahead will feel more aligned with your true desires, and you’ll notice the newfound confidence you possess as you begin to pursue them.

But the luck doesn’t stop there! As the North Node leaves your sign, you’ll notice a subtle yet profound emotional agility in your relationships. You’ve learned to stand your ground and prioritize your needs; now, others recognize your vigor and leadership.

Today, the universe is asking you to celebrate your growth. Take a moment to acknowledge how far you’ve come and let go of any self-doubts that may be trying to sneak their way back in — we know how you can get in your head sometimes, Aries!

Today, you’ve proven to yourself — and the world — that you have the strength and resilience to inspire, lead and carve your path. Aries, this is your moment to stride forward with purpose — leaving behind any fear or hesitation — and head straight towards the abundance waiting for you!

2. Libra

Libra, you’ve been on a journey of release and recalibration over the past 18 months, thanks to the South Node’s influence in your sign. Over the past year and a half, you’ve shed layers of self-doubt, released relationships that no longer align with your values, rebalanced your priorities — and, most importantly, confronted parts of yourself that needed healing!

It hasn’t always been easy (that’s for sure!), but with the Nodes now shifting into Virgo and Pisces, January 17, 2025, marks the start of a fresh, new and much lighter chapter for you. So, prepare because the universe is prepared to reward your efforts and fill your day with a sense of harmony and contentment.

The lessons you’ve learned while the South Node was in your sign are finally settling into place, and you’re now stepping into this new phase of your life with grace and confidence! You’ll notice a fresh sense of balance washing over you as if the scales within you have finally found perfect harmony.

This celestial shift is bringing you clarity and opening doors to many new great opportunities, relationships and experiences that reflect the best version of yourself. This is an excellent time to focus on your relationships and strengthen the connections with loved ones you truly want to see grow and flourish.

The karmic lessons of the South Node have taught you what truly matters, and now you’re ready to build a life that reflects your truest values.

Take this day to honor how far you’ve come and embrace the freedom that comes with closure. The relationships, habits, and expectations you’ve released have made far more for abundance and joy to enter your life. Libra, you are stepping into a chapter where balance and fulfillment are no longer a dream but your reality.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.