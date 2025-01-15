5 Zodiac Signs With Powerful Horoscopes On January 16, 2025

On Thursday, January 16, 2025, we have a Moon in Leo bringing powerful horoscopes to five zodiac signs: Pisces, Aries, Leo, Virgo, and Cancer. Pay attention to any signs and synchronicities you observe. Note them down so you don't forget. You will discover where to go next on your life path and how to align your heart with the external universe without sacrificing what's unique in you.

Venus in Pisces reminds us that the realm of intuition can feel like uncharted waters. But if you trust in the powerful magic of this space and realize that it doesn't function like regular cognition, you will soon have the compass you need to find exactly what you are looking for. All you need to do is a daily grounding ritual, like focused breathing or meditation, the desire to record it all, and the inquisitiveness to decipher the clues. Now let's get into the lucky zodiac signs having powerful horoscopes on Thursday.

Five zodiac signs with powerful horoscopes on January 16, 2025:

1. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Most compatible zodiac sign for Pisces on Thursday: Taurus

Best time of the day for Pisces: 12 p.m.

Pisces, recognize who you are on the inside and know that it's OK if not everyone understands your uniqueness. With Venus in Pisces, you will find your soul tribe; focus on what resonates within and rings true in your soul. If you play music or can create beats, try dancing to them to connect more deeply with your expression.

2. Aries

Design: YourTango

Most compatible zodiac sign for Aries on Thursday: Capricorn

Best time of the day for Aries: 8 p.m.

Aries, know what's true and what's not. With Venus in Pisces, internal nudges will steer you away from adventures that only shine on the surface but are the equivalent of fool's gold. The result will be a more streamlined path aligning with your goals. You are also encouraged to read more books. It will open your mind to new ideas and bring inspiration along the way.

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

Most compatible zodiac sign for Leo on Thursday: Pisces

Best time of the day for Leo: 9 a.m./p.m.

Leo, with Sun in Capricorn and Pluto in Aquarius, every time you embrace something old or vintage that works well, you will tap into this saying: “You don't need to reinvent the wheel.” But then take it a step further and embrace something new. Whether you apply this to your career or a personal project, something magnificent will emerge from this middle space. Be more mindful of how you spend your time, effort, money, and personal resources, but don't skip on what's essential.

4. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Most compatible zodiac sign for Virgo on Thursday: Cancer

Best time of the day for Virgo: 11 a.m.

Virgo, recognize your inner potential and address your fears or beliefs holding you back. With Mercury in Capricorn, a breakthrough is possible... but only if you invest the time and effort to achieve it. Make time for dancing, even if you are terrible at it and can only shake your hips like a sitcom comedian. Have fun, and let your soul soar!

5. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Most compatible zodiac sign for Cancer on Thursday: Leo

Best time of the day for Cancer: 10 a.m.

Cancer, know where to invest your efforts (based on your priorities), and what is just a distraction or peer pressure. Mercury in Capricorn is here to give you the strength to channel yourself better and get good results!

Make sure to carve out at least half an hour to socialize with your best mates. Talking to them will have a healing effect on you. Plus, who knows what adventures such conversations may lead to?

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.