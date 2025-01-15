Sadness Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On January 16, 2025

On January 16, 2025, sadness comes to an end for three zodiac signs. We have the Virgo Moon, and what this means astrologically for three astrological signs is that the wait is over. The time of loneliness and isolation has come to an end. If we've been feeling separated from the crowd, it's now time for our reintegration.

Nothing lasts forever, not even sadness, and that's great and good news for those of us who have suffered. We will see how easy it is to accept that all is not lost and that there is something to look forward to.

Advertisement

It's hard not to notice the isolating feelings of the times, but it's during the Virgo Moon that we remember what life is about. Loneliness is real, but it doesn't have to take over every aspect of our lives. Today, with the help of the Virgo Moon, we take our lives back.

Sadness ends for three zodiac signs on January 16, 2025:

1. Aries

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Advertisement

You feel guilty about the idea that you spent too much time concentrating on the negative, and now it's taking its toll. You have let your sadness become a thing in your life, and now it's taken on new proportions, and quite frankly, you're sick of it.

You don't think of yourself as a lonely person, and yet, while the Virgo Moon is in the sky, you feel as if you have given too much time to the idea. You are not as lonely as you make yourself out to be, and the kicker is ... you know it.

What happens today is that you take your knowledge and apply it realistically. You've convinced yourself that you are lonely, and none of it seems sincere. You're not lonely; on January 16, you will be the Army General who commands it to stop. And it does.

Advertisement

2. Cancer

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

You did a stint in loneliness, and you, being you, feel that it's time to come out of your shell and join the living once again. It's OK, Cancer; we all go through these phases of not wanting to be with other people; however, in your case, that time for sadness has now ended.

Maybe it's just a January thing or because the Virgo Moon has us wanting more than just a conversation with ourselves in the mirror. You feel you make good company; while this has been effective, you've started feeling a little too lonely.

Advertisement

All that changes on January 16, as the Virgo Moon brings you up to date with what you must do. OK, it's time to make some moves to get yourself up and out there. No big deal; you are social when you want to be, and today ... it begins.

3. Virgo

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Advertisement

It's fairly easy for you to make some proper changes during the Virgo Moon, and the changes you'll make are the ones that concern your social life. You've been feeling lonely, and so much of that is because you took yourself out of the picture.

At one point, you decided that being with people was too much of a hassle, and you might have had a point there for a while. But now you're starting to miss what you gave up, and the good news is that it's still all there, waiting for your re-entry.

It's during the Virgo Moon that you remember who you are and begin the motions of getting back to that person. Loneliness is not a thing you want to nurture, so it will be that you make the moves to rid yourself of this feeling. Good for you, Virgo.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.