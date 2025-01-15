2 Zodiac Signs Experience Luck & Abundance On January 16, 2025

On January 16, 2025, the stars serve up some serious luck and abundance for two zodiac signs. Thursday's astrology is perfectly designed to light your fire, fuel your drive, and help you align with the universe. Today’s energy is your chance to take a stand!

Jupiter and the Moon spark creativity early in the day — along with a sense of total "I got this, I can do it" energy! And as a perfect complement to the day, the Moon with Mars brings in steady, get-it-done vibes that are all about taking action — think baby steps that lead to major wins!

Advertisement

But here’s the twist: the Sun and Moon stir up a little inner conflict. Your heart and head may not totally vibe at first, but trust that that’s just the universe working in the background with what feels exactly right — so trust that you're aligning with what’s meant for your highest good!

The Moon, Mercury, Jupiter, and Neptune team up to throw a few curveballs our way, asking us to refine our plans, trust our instincts, and keep our vision flexible as we work toward the abundance of our dreams. And if you feel a little overwhelmed, don’t sweat it — this energy is all about fine-tuning your path, not rushing to the finish line.

Advertisement

As evening rolls in, the Sun and Moon smooth everything out with a burst of balance and clarity, while the Moon with Chiron wraps up the day with a chance to heal old wounds and move forward with a fresh perspective. Bottom line? Today’s a day full of cosmic abundance — so trust the process, lean into the tweaks, and let the universe work its magic when it comes to leading you on your greatest path!

Two zodiac signs experience luck and abundance on January 16, 2025:

1. Cancer

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Cancer, you’re the queen bee of the zodiac — literally and metaphorically. Just like how a queen bee’s wings shouldn’t be able to carry her weight but somehow still do, you’re using your unstoppable, nurturing energy to rise above and claim the abundance you’ve been working so hard for! The stars are on your side today, backing you up with total cosmic support and reminding you that even when life feels heavy, your strength and heart will always lift you higher.

The day begins with Jupiter and the Moon — your ruling luminary — giving you the ultimate intuitive nudge to boost your luck and confidence. Trust that you’re working your magic behind the scenes, quietly pulling the strings of your dreams with purpose and grace.

This alignment is putting you in the right frame of mind, reminding you that the work you do in solitude, the inner healing, and the plans you nurture in private will soon blossom into good fortune and abundance. Plus, with Mars and the Moon connecting, you’re also being given the right amount of motivation to make serious progress toward all your goals!

The Sun and Moon will swoop in to bring in a little confusion as you aim to make headway on your goals, but trust that this is a moment to pause, reflect, and ensure your cup is full so that you can continue working toward the most abundant life of your dreams!

Advertisement

Later, the Moon with Neptune will help enhance your already glass-cutter sharp intuition and remind you that rejection is just redirection! Sometimes, plans don’t work out for your highest good because the universe has something way better in store for you down the line. The Moon with the North Node asks you to reflect on how your current path aligns with your soul’s purpose.

Be sure to channel this energy into your pursuits and ground your visions in reality — because when the universe is ready to reward all your hard work with the abundance you desire, it will surely hit like a tsunami!

2. Virgo

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Virgo, today is packed with opportunities for growth and success as the universe aligns to help you succeed! The Moon with Jupiter fuels your creativity and boosts your resolve. It’s a great time to brainstorm new ideas to improve your routines and make serious headway on your goals. So, trust the inspiration and ideas that come to mind — these are the building blocks of something big!

As the morning unfolds, the Moon with Mars in Cancer provides you with a gentle yet motivating energy that will push you to take action on your goals — with your usual precision. If anyone knows, you know those small steps will lead to big wins, Virgo! Plus, you’ll feel that push you to fine-tune your plans and make serious headway on your goals.

Whether reorganizing your Google Calendar or journaling to organize your thoughts, you’ve got the precision to articulate your vision and give yourself the support you need. As the day goes on, your intuition sharpens and gives you the insights you need to stay focused on chasing the abundance of your dreams!

Advertisement

You know how to plan out the details, so we trust that you've got this and are well on your way to manifesting the abundance you want! Plus, the Moon's aspect with the North Node later calls for self-reflection on how to actualize your fullest potential. Where can you stop the self-doubt and ensure your moves lead you to the much more abundant lifestyle you want? Today, you'll have all the answers.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.