The One-Card Tarot Horoscope For January 17, According To Your Zodiac Sign

We have a thoughtful Moon in the sign of Virgo on January 17, 2025, influencing Friday's tarot horoscope and amplifying whatever lessons we learned during the recent Full Moon. Full Moons teach us to let go and shine a light on problems we must work through. We may feel this intensity in our personal lives, and it requires us to create new habits while ending old ones that are outdated or unhelpful.

The tarot reveals something special that your zodiac sign may need to consider this Friday. Let's find out what area of wisdom or insight you could use per your daily tarot card reading.

Each zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for January 17, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card for Aries: Six of Cups

Although you may grow into an adult, Aries, no your age, you can incorporate the essence of child-like joy.

Today, you are encouraged to tap into your inner child, potentially engaging in an activity you used to love or simply trying to embrace playful energy.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card for Taurus: The Star

A fresh wind is coming, Taurus. Get ready because a new surge of energy and ideas may be on the horizon.

This is a wonderful time to align yourself with this and ask what things provide and take energy in your life; is there anything you want to lessen?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card for Gemini: Five of Swords

Are you going through relational conflict or disagreements, Gemini? When you encounter conflict with someone you love, this is a wonderful time to shift your perspective from fighting against someone to fighting a problem together.

You may emphasize your desire to connect with them and prioritize your relationship's health.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card for Cancer: Eight of Swords

Your mind is an incredibly powerful vessel, Cancer, and it will believe what you continually tell and feed it. With that in mind, this is an amazing time to give careful consideration to your thoughts and beliefs.

Not everything you think is true, and may sometimes be fueled by fear instead of the truth. Your greatest act of self-love can be working to make your mind a more lovely place to be. Though easier said than done, you can make great strides in this area.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card for Leo: Two of Cups

Relationships sweeten life, Leo. You may be growing a connection with someone or feeling unity in your romantic relationship.

This is an amazing time to express your love and devote quality time.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card for Virgo: Strength

Strength isn't always aggressive, Virgo, but it can also take the form of softness or femininity. Sometimes, the greatest strength you can demonstrate is keeping cool when it's not easy or unexpected.

You have so much strength within you, Virgo; this is a time to rest in your ability to respond when the opportunities come.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card for Libra: Nine of Swords

You have immense power to notice and take hold of your thoughts, Libra.

When you notice yourself worrying about things that aren't in your control or a downward spiral of thoughts, do what you can to notice them and shift them if needed.

Just because you are going down a path doesn't mean you need to keep walking it; you can stop and begin moving in a different direction at any time.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card for Scorpio: Knight of Wands

Your previous challenges and experiences have you positioned in a place ready to tackle what's ahead. Perhaps it has all prepared you for the present moment and what's to come!

This is a wonderful time to let your passion and excitement for new opportunities flow. Remember, you may find success, or you may learn; either way, you win.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card for Sagittarius: Seven of Pentacles

What you put in directly correlates to what you get out, Sagittarius. This is an amazing time to nurture your goals and long-term gratification.

Although it may take time to see the results of your labor, do not doubt that every watering of the seed will be represented in the outcome.

You've got this: great things are to come, especially if you put in the work now.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card for Capricorn: Wheel of Fortune

Nothing is forever, Capricorn. This serves as a reminder to cherish what you currently are walking in.

Additionally, you can find rest knowing emotions are like waves; the hardships will pass, and positive ones will find you again.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card for Aquarius: Three of Cups

Having a sense of community and meaningful relationships around you can give you an immense source of strength, Aquarius.

This is an amazing time to engage in projects with people, join a study group, or make plans with loved ones.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card for Pisces: Five of Pentacles

Friends can remind you of hope when things get hard and be your strength when you have not, Pisces.

Today, you may invite a loved one into what you are walking through. Otherwise, this is a beautiful time to find inspiration from other sources, like art or reading.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.