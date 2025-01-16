The Universe Has A Special Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On January 17, 2025

Special messages are being sent from the universe on January 17, 2025, and four zodiac signs pick up on them and do the best they can with what they derive. Astrology shows us that during the transit of the Moon opposite Venus, we realize that if we feel we've been given lemons, then lemonade is on the menu.

This means that for Aries, Libra, Capricorn, and Aquarius, this day is the beginning of a new way of handling old ideas. Moon opposite Venus reminds us of what we love and how to get back to that love. There will be challenges today, but they are there simply for us to overcome.

The universe has a special message for four zodiac signs on January 17, 2025:

1. Aries

Life has a way of shifting directions on us and sometimes we don't even know we've been placed on another course. And, sometimes, we don't realize that we don't like that course, but that we're on it anyway because — Well, we don't know why. You don't know why.

During the Moon opposite Venus, you'll feel as though the universe is trying to get your attention through a special message in signs and the words of those in your life. It's as if you're being cosmically manipulated to remember who you are and what you originally set out for way back when.

Because of the influence that the Moon opposite Venus has on you, Aries, you will see that you're not only far off course, but you are now fully in touch with what you want, which helps you get back on track. Doing this will bring you joy and relief.

2. Libra

What you may be feeling during the Moon opposite Venus on January 17 is a sense of loss, as in ... you forgot something along the way, and you're now starting to wonder if it was even important. What turns out is that yes, it is important, and it's a vital part of you.

This is the day that you pick up the special message of the universe, and it's telling you to revive yourself and get back to what you love. You can only give so much, and while we all know you're a people-pleaser, it's time to give back to yourself, Libra.

Moon opposite Venus reminds you that a serious balance needs to be set in motion here and that you cannot just continue to give-give-give without receiving something back in return. This transit helps you get back on your feet, fully balanced and at one with who you are.

3. Capricorn

A special message from the universe comes to you on January 17, and you feel the time for complaints has ended. You have heard your inner voice complaining about this, that, and the other thing for what now amounts to a year, and you are quite tired of it.

Like a lightning flash of inspiration, you'll feel the message of the universe come to you via the powers of the transit, Moon opposite Venus, and with it, you will see that there's more to life than just being disturbed all the time. It's time to get back on track, Capricorn.

And that doesn't mean losing yourself in work, as you might think it does. What it does mean is that you've deprived yourself of the simple joys found and satisfied in your creative efforts. It's time to get artistic again. Run toward that creative light.

4. Aquarius

What you know for sure is that you can no longer make excuses because you've come to see that you are too distracted, and because of this, you don't get much done. You have great dreams and amazing talents; now it's time to focus and get it all together.

That's how the transit of the Moon opposite Venus affects you, Aquarius. The universe gives you the ultimate wake-up call, and you must act. You don't like the pressure, but what else will get you up and out the door?

You will find a special message from the universe on January 17 about inspiration and whether or not you act on it. So, once again, you're in the position of having to stick to the plan or allow yourself to be sidetracked. This one's on you, but the universe has faith in you, so ... get to it, Aquarius. Get the job done!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.