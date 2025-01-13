What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About January 14, Per A Tarot Card Reader

On January 14, 2025, the Sun is in Capricorn. This Tuesday, the universe ushers in new energy during the Moon's transition from Cancer to Leo.

Leo is bold and brave; it reminds us to find the good in the bad. With an open mindset, we can see the good in things regardless of our situation in life. We see Leo's personality traits exhibited in each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for the day whenever we do something unique, brave, and courageous.

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for Tuesday, January 14, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

Are you wasting your talents? Sometimes, the promise of a situation shows you tell-tale signs that it will never work out.

How long will you hold out and wait for things to change? What if it doesn't? Consider seeking new ways to apply your skills. Maybe your frustration now is a sign to try a new path.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

The grass is greener beneath your feet, Taurus. You may think something out there is better than what you have now.

However, pay attention to how good things are for you where you are. Familiarity often breeds contempt, but if you appreciate what you have, appreciation. Work on gratitude. See the good in your life now.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

Time to pivot your attention elsewhere, Gemini. It's good practice to work on yourself and develop personally. However, there's a point when you have to turn your focus on greater endeavors, like humanitarian topics.

What might you be able to do for an altruistic cause? How can you give time, attention or resources to others who need it?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

You have a choice, Cancer. You don't have to do things you don't feel comfortable doing. Listen to your intuition and your gut instinct.

If something does not feel right to you now, do you think it will later? It may not. Consider the plausibility that your gut reaction is accurate and worthy of following.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Grief is a healing journey that takes as long as it needs to. Are you going through a tough time right now? These things can happen, and the sorrow you feel is important.

You don't have to push your negative emotions aside. Permit yourself to cry and to grieve a loss. Wouldn't you tell a friend to do the same?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups, reversed

Color your world with vibrant energy and do something intentionally artistic. Are you feeling a lack of creativity? The artist's muse may be hiding because you must focus on something else.

Do things that enhance your mind. Give yourself new experiences. Aim for an enriched life.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

What needs to be put on hold? You may feel like you are ready to take action, but the people you depend on are not on the same page.

Do you need to wait for others? Maybe this is the time to consider taking a particular journey on your own. Not all ventures are meant to become group projects. Think about what may be best for you, may also be better for others.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Temperance

Are you always patient and kind with others? Today, practice the same level of consideration with others.

See how a little grace can go a long way with friends and family. Image how you would like to be treated today? Do the same to others. Pay it forward.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Do you feel stuck? You may think that there are limited options for you right now. You might feel like you can't change your external circumstances.

Fear can close your mind to your opportunities. There may be something out there that you aren't seeing right now. Take a new look. See what you can't see right now.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

Do you feel like things have changed? A new year offers an opportunity to test the waters in new social circles.

What have you always wanted to do that you've never done before? What city do you want to visit? What hobby would you like to start?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

You deserve a romantically balanced relationship, Aquarius. So, aim for this expression in the highest form.

Not everyone is comfortable saying what they truly feel. You may be first one to model vulnerability and transparency in love. Try it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

Life may not always be fair at the moment, but things often work themselves out later. Trust the process, Pisces. Be open-minded even if you deserve to have more than you do right now.

Perhaps you will be receiving something better, and this item or situation is a test to get you to the point where you're ready to receive it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.