5 Zodiac Signs With The Very Best Horoscopes On January 13, 2025

On Monday, January 13, 2025, we have a Full Moon, and five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under its influence. The Full Moon in Cancer is the best moon for Capricorn, Sagittarius, Aquarius, Leo, and Virgo to make a wish. Since Cancer is the Moon's natural domain, it's one of the strongest times to manifest, whether you want true love, life success, adventure, or a larger family.

Venus in Pisces assures us that our romantic dreams are not a delusion, even when we wonder what romance is. Don't hold your imagination back. You will find your inner genius when you step out of the box.

Five zodiac signs with the very best horoscopes on January 13, 2025:

1. Capricorn

Most compatible zodiac sign for Capricorn on Monday: Aquarius

Best time of the day for Capricorn: 5 - 6 p.m.

Capricorn, Venus in Pisces brings love to you and your partner. So, enjoy funny home videos with your significant other. End the day on a good and relaxing note with your choice of cup of tea. It can be floral, like hibiscus, butterfly peaflower, green, or a regular brew. Let it bring peace to your soul.

2. Sagittarius

Most compatible zodiac sign for Sagittarius on Monday: Pisces

Best time of the day for Sagittarius: 10 a.m.

Sagittarius, trust in the process and know that each day contributes to reaching your goals. With Venus and Saturn in Pisces here, all you need to focus on is what you need to do next, and the rest shall unfold without a hitch.

Listen to good music, whatever your preferred genre might be better still if you hop over to a local pub later in the evening and enjoy a local band's performance with something to eat.

3. Aquarius

Most compatible zodiac sign for Aquarius on Monday: Cancer

Best time of the day for Aquarius: 5 p.m.

Aquarius, trust that your techniques and style are just as valid as anyone else's in your niche of choice or career. The results will speak for themselves in time. So, with Neptune in Pisces in your corner, let your imaginative and creative side take the reins.

You will also do well if you dedicate at least half an hour to reading a book. Audiobooks count. Let it be something that intrigues you right away and not as a chore or for education.

4. Leo

Most compatible zodiac sign for Leo on Monday: Scorpio

Best time of the day for Leo: 2 p.m.

Leo, trust in divine timing and do your part. Your manifestations will come to fruition in time. With the Sun in Capricorn here for you, the signs are all around if you only pay closer attention.

Journal about them to give yourself confidence. Dedicate a time for relaxation. It will make a big difference in your mental health and physical well-being.

5. Virgo

Most compatible zodiac sign for Virgo on Monday: Leo

Best time of the day for Virgo: 7 a.m./p.m.

Virgo, know where you want to go and take life one step at a time toward your goals. Venus in Pisces gives you bursts of creativity. So trust yourself and the process.

Since it's a Full Moon day, now's the perfect time to pledge to yourself about a habit or a goal. The more heart-centered the intention is, the easier it will be for the moon to bring it to you!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.