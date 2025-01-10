5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On January 11, 2025

Beautiful changes await each zodiac sign on Saturday, January 11, 2025. We have an incredibly important astrology transit: the North Node and South Node change signs for the next 18 months. Thanks to this massive shift, Leo, Aries, Pisces, Taurus, and Cancer zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes.

The Pisces-Virgo axis will influence us until July 26, 2026. So, for the next one and a half years, the need will be to consider the collective even when one is focused on the little details of their personal life. After all, everything does add up when enough people do it, whether embracing new technology, doing social good, or changing human rights laws.

More specifically, though, we have the Moon in Gemini as the beneficial force here, reminding us that every drop in the ocean is significant in its own way. So embrace what you bring and let your uniqueness shine wherever you go. It may seem small and inconsequential on the surface, but it can impact another positively in ways you wouldn't recognize.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on January 11, 2025:

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

Most compatible zodiac sign for Leo on Saturday: Leo

Best time of the day for Leo: 12 p.m.

Saturday, to try something different to bring fresh flow into your life. With the Moon in Gemini, ideas and inspiration will come to you when you seek them, whether from conversation with friends, watching TV or listening to music.

You can also write a letter that helps you find catharsis and clarity about certain experiences in the past. Addressing it to your younger self can work, but so can addressing it to your present self.

2. Aries

Design: YourTango

Most compatible zodiac sign for Aries on Saturday: Virgo

Best time of the day for Aries: 3 p.m.

Aries, pursue your dreams even when you've missed an open door of opportunity. Since North Node will enter Pisces from Aries, you will continue to thrive when you find ways to make your projects more universally relevant or beneficial to larger groups of people.

You can also make a wish upon the stars while holding your hands over your heart to utilize the last dregs of North Node energy that are here for you.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Most compatible zodiac sign for Pisces on Saturday: Aries

Best time of the day for Pisces: 3 p.m.

Pisces, embrace joy, friendship, light, and laughter. Don't let anyone dim your shine or tell you that you laugh or talk too much. With Neptune in Pisces, life will be a romance if you wish it to be.

You are also encouraged to watch your favorite TV drama or series to align your emotions to this deep-seated wish to live life in bold colors and utopian bliss.

4. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Most compatible zodiac sign for Taurus on Saturday: Pisces

Best time of the day for Taurus: 12 p.m.

Taurus, find at least one thing to do that stirs your emotions in a big way. Whether visiting an art gallery, looking at old photo albums, eating a slice of chocolate pie that reminds you of love, or anything else, something extraordinary will emerge from this space, per Saturn in Pisces.

You can also enhance your senses and be more in touch with your intuition by choosing to hike on a nature trail or scale the side of a small mountain.

5. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Most compatible zodiac sign for Cancer on Saturday: Cancer

Best time of the day for Cancer: 11 a.m.

Cancer, know your heart is exactly where it needs to be, and that trust in divine timing will bring you everything exactly when you need it. You are influenced by Mars retrograde in Cancer versus Venus in Pisces, so some emotional turmoil is expected. But you will thrive despite it all if you trust in the process.

Try to cook something comforting and delicious for yourself, or have someone do so for you. Going to a favorite restaurant counts, too, as long as you know they use quality ingredients that always leave you feeling energetically supple later.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.