5 Zodiac Signs With Powerful Horoscopes On January 10, 2025

On Friday, January 10, 2025, the energy from Mars retrograde in Cancer and Pluto in Aquarius reveals powerful horoscopes for five zodiac signs.

Mars and Pluto remind us to take things slow. To slow down does not mean one is not serious or even underconfident. Sometimes, it's exactly what you must do to make all the right decisions and create something extraordinary. Whether this is in a budding relationship, a new creative project, or even while baking at home, don't be in a rush.

Advertisement

Pluto in Aquarius teaches us to be mindful of our actions, especially those that could impact large groups of people. Sometimes, it's not a matter of whether something can be accomplished but rather if it should be. Since North Node will be transiting to Pisces on January 11, now's the perfect time to think more deeply about mindfulness so you can align your life path with your desires.

Five zodiac signs with powerful horoscopes on January 10, 2025:

1. Leo

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Most compatible zodiac sign for Leo on Friday: Leo

Best time of the day for Leo: 7 p.m.

Leo, trust yourself and break past personal limitations and boundaries. Whether at work, in a creative endeavor, or even in communications with your romantic partner, with Pluto in Aquarius, you triumph when you create appropriate distance between fear and your actions.

You can also write a love letter to yourself to remove insecurities and show yourself how you have overcome past challenges that are worthy of being remembered and celebrated.

Advertisement

2. Virgo

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Virgo on Friday: Virgo

Best time of the day for Virgo: 5 p.m.

Virgo, your horoscope on Friday is a mix of dancing to the social beats and taking a step back once you feel the intuitive nudge to pursue solitary paths and projects. The middle ground is where something groundbreaking will occur, per Pluto in Aquarius.

Advertisement

You are also encouraged to be more mindful when you see, hear, smell, taste, and touch the world around you. It will bring you deep insights and unique experiences.

3. Aries

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Most compatible zodiac sign for Aries on Friday: Aquarius

Best time of the day for Aries: 3 p.m.

Aries, your horoscope on Friday encourages you to spend time with your loved ones, especially your siblings or cousins. With Moon in Gemini here for you, awesome times are ahead, whether you play board games together, throw around a basketball, chat nonstop, or decide to go to the movie theater together.

Make sure to bring some delicious foods into the mix that satisfy the sweet tooth and salty cravings. Now's the time to make good memories.

4. Pisces

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Most compatible zodiac sign for Pisces on Friday: Other Pisces

Best time of the day for Pisces: 2 p.m.

Pisces, your horoscope on Friday is a mix of leaning into nostalgia and trusting you will find your footsteps as you move into the unknown future. With Pluto in Aquarius lighting the way (metaphorically), you won't repeat old mistakes this way while keeping yourself open to the new and novel.

If you have felt lethargic in the recent past, now's also a good time to purify your spirit and aura with some incense smoke. Sage is perfect for this, but alternatives include frankincense, sandalwood, or patchouli.

Advertisement

5. Scorpio

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Scorpio on Friday: Pisces

Best time of the day for Scorpio: 10 a.m.

Scorpio, your horoscope on Friday is all about trusting that the creative processes you engage with will lead you to something unique and awe-inspiring. Whether at work, in a hobby, in your relationship, or elsewhere, with Sun in Capricorn and Pluto in Aquarius here for you, trust in yourself is essential.

Advertisement

If you have felt blocked energetically, now's also a good time to do yogasanas to open your energy centers and bring flow and harmony back to your life. Suryanamaskara is excellent for opening your energy.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.