Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On January 10, 2025 — Mars Aligns With Neptune

The love horoscope for each zodiac sign this Friday brings attention to Mars. Starting January 10, retrograde Mars in Cancer aligns with Neptune in Pisces, deepening your intuition, setting your image aflame, and beginning a new journey of reflection and understanding.

Mars helps to infuse your life with desire, motivation, and the ability to take action toward your dreams. When it is retrograde, you are given a rare opportunity to review your past decisions and learn what genuinely matters to you. Retrograde Mars in Cancer invites you into the deeper realm of relationships, emotions, and intuition as you are invited to take the chance for a divine redirection so that you can feel utter fulfillment within your life.

The last time Mars and Neptune joined forces was on October 28, 2024, so pay close attention to what occurred on that date, as you will be presented with the ability to make a different choice. Retrograde Mars and Neptune intensify the desire to follow your intuition and imagine what you want for your romantic life.

Listen to yourself, and don’t be afraid to prioritize your feelings over practical matters, as this will serve as a chance to embrace a divine redirection for your life.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for Friday, January 10, 2025:

Aries

Your story will end differently than you think it will, dear Aries. There have been many challenges in your personal life in the past year, especially those connected to your home.

You have been trying to process everything and remain optimistic, but there may be a joyful surprise soon. Something that you thought you lost will be returning to your life.

Of course, this may also be someone, but it’s never an ending you saw coming or let yourself daydream about. This will end up helping your heart heal and make you feel hopeful for the future.

Taurus

Let yourself daydream, Taurus. You have been in a productive mindset recently, which hasn’t left much time to reflect on your dreams or play with imagining what you want.

But the ability to engage in your dreams and imagination is a core piece of what will help you make a decision, especially considering you’re at a romantic crossroads.

Return to what is important to you and start believing in your dreams. Take some time to yourself today, meditate or participate in a sound bath. The chance to daydream today will be of benefit to the plans you make tomorrow.

Gemini

You need to become aware of your inner process, Gemini. You’ve been asking your partner to change how they show up in this relationship, but you haven’t been open to seeing how you can do better.

Use the energy today to become aware of how your emotional walls have created blocks in intimacy so that you can focus on being present for your partner.

If you want this relationship to continue to grow, then you also must be willing to give what it is you’re asking for from your partner. Let yourself trust love a bit, so that you can feel safe enough to receive fully.

Cancer

You will have the power of attraction behind you today, Cancer. You have been wondering when your time for love would arrive, and with the current energy you may be pleasantly surprised.

Beginning today you will have a magnetic attraction about you, as well as a heightened desire for intimacy.

Although you may start something thinking it’s just a fling, this connection could become the relationship you’ve been looking for.

Take a chance and go out tonight, or say yes to that offer for dinner because you never know where it might lead.

Leo

You always have a choice, Leo. There is a choice as to whether you will believe in your fears or keep progressing in this relationship. Something happened recently that made you have second thoughts about a relationship in your life. Because of this, you may also want to escape reality, so be mindful of your choices during this time.

You need to focus on yourself at this time rather than your partner, as this is a situation you could recover from. To do so, though, you will need to discard your fears and engage your ability to hope so that you can work through this situation together.

Virgo

You will be full of light today, sweet Virgo. You are the healer of the zodiac, but today, you seem to shine brightly.

This will create a situation in which you serve as an inspiration for your partner. Whether they’ve been going through their own struggles or need a bit of light on their journey, you will be able to provide it.

Just ensure you do it by being yourself and not necessarily trying to fix anything for them.

They will be able to come through this challenging phase, and it will be because of you and the light that you bring to their life.

Libra

It’s amazing what a little confidence can do, Libra. You tend to underestimate yourself, but only because you’re trying to come up with a solution that’s best for everyone.

What you’ve needed to be focused on yourself and what is best for you. The journey to learn this is finally paying off, though, as you will be motivated to change your romantic life today, knowing that you will succeed.

You are honoring yourself in ways you never have before, and because of that, you will make significant decisions that impact your future.

Just remember that you can’t make everyone happy if you haven’t yet done that for yourself.

Scorpio

It can be hard to decipher the truth from illusions, Scorpio. A fantasy can often seem very real, especially when that is what you have been dreaming of. But to determine if your relationship is real, you need to ground your dream in the practical.

Reflect on if your partner is following through on their words and whether your relationship is progressing. Oftentimes, the fact that you’re wondering if this is real or just an illusion is evidence enough that something may be off.

When a relationship is real, you won’t waste time second-guessing or wondering if your partner will do what they say – because they already will be.

Sagittarius

Not all love fades away, Sagittarius. You have had a new hope recently about love being magical once again. You’ve started to believe in it forever.

Because of this, you’ve begun taking a chance on a new relationship, but today it may feel like you have cold feet. You are meant to work through this fear of losing the one you love.

You can’t protect yourself from heartbreak and still give this relationship the chance it needs to thrive. Only you can decide that you’re no longer going to let what happened in the past affect what you have begun to dream of for your future.

Capricorn

No one needs to be on a pedestal to be loved, Capricorn. Love doesn’t need to be perfect to be real, but this is something that you must learn.

As happy as you’ve felt lately in your relationship, you’ve begun to idealize your partner and connection. This has led you to believe that you’d never encounter difficulties or challenges, except that is precisely what’s happening.

Try to give grace to your partner and yourself, being human, as nothing is going on that would be catastrophic to your relationship.

You need to start seeing that no matter how perfect someone seems, they still won’t always be their best selves.

Aquarius

When the universe offers you a second chance, take it, sweet Aquarius. Last Autumn, there was something important that you needed to discuss with your partner.

However, you never ended up sharing your true thoughts and feelings, although you did dance around the topic a bit. Since that time, though in the quiet moments, you’ve found yourself suffering because of this truth you have withheld.

But you will receive a second chance to bring up everything that you’ve been feeling and what needs to change. This relationship can evolve to be in alignment with your needs, but you must make the choice to share what it is you’ve been feeling finally.

Pisces

Don’t dismiss your needs, Pisces. Just because you’ve grown and can say practically what you need from a partner doesn’t mean that’s all there is. Feeling loved for your true self and romance is essential for you.

You need a consistent love to be there every day for you and to remind you that life can be magical as well. Try to embrace your needs, as just focusing on the practical will lead you to settle for a relationship that doesn’t align.

As you work to find the balance between a hopeless romantic and a healthy one, let yourself honor all of your needs. Each one is important and essential for you to feel connected to your partner.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.