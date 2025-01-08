5 Zodiac Signs With Magical Horoscopes On January 9, 2025

On Thursday, January 9, 2025, the magic happens for five zodiac signs and their horoscopes. Affecting Aries, Virgo, Taurus, Capricorn, and Aquarius is Mars retrograde in Cancer opposite Pluto in Aquarius.

So anytime you feel you are procrastinating or becoming lethargic, pause, take a deep breath, and relax your body. You may feel the cosmic currents subtly nudging you to take it slow and pursue things with a steadier approach.

Sun in Capricorn is also here to make your dreams come true. Yes, hard work will be necessary, but the fruits of your labor will make everything worth it in the end! So trust yourself, trust the process, and watch as something magical unfolds.

Five zodiac signs with magical horoscopes on January 9, 2025:

1. Aries

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Most compatible zodiac sign for Aries on Thursday: Aquarius

Best time of the day for Aries: 5 - 6 p.m.

Aries, know where your heart is and realize that not everyone in the world will have the same priorities as you or even the same interests, and that's perfectly alright. You must live according to what resonates deep within for the best results. With North Node in Aries almost near its end, this is your biggest takeaway. Let your inner child come out! If not, do something goofy and imaginative. Every adventure will lead somewhere great.

2. Virgo

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Most compatible zodiac sign for Virgo on Thursday: Leo

Best time of the day for Virgo: 3 p.m.

Virgo, set the path to a goal with full details and follow through. With Sun in Capricorn, you will hit all your milestones in time, but everything begins with the right plan.

Do something sweet for yourself. Are you into nostalgia? Watch your favorite cartoon show or play a board game. Let your inner child come out.

3. Taurus

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Most compatible zodiac sign for Taurus on Thursday: Virgo

Best time of the day for Taurus: 2 p.m.

Taurus, certain aspects of life will require total dedication from you for real results, whether budgeting, adjusting your diet, improving your health, or picking up a new skill. With Sun in Capricorn, you have everything you need to succeed. Be strong and believe in yourself.

Write a letter to your younger self on this day and pour out your heart about what you have learned over the last few years that you believe were vital for your success and growth. You can also pen a letter to your current self and then store it for a future read.

4. Capricorn

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Most compatible zodiac sign for Capricorn on Thursday: Other Capricorns

Best time of the day for Capricorn: 10 p.m.

Capricorn, look beyond the surface and find the details that truly make a difference. For example, if you are an athlete, what's the one thing you can improve that will give you the most positive outcome instead of focusing on five different things simultaneously? Pluto in Aquarius and Sun in Capricorn are here to cheer you on!

Journaling will bring fresh ideas and new inspiration to you. It's also a good way to connect with yourself and find out what you need to heal and grow.

5. Aquarius

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Most compatible zodiac sign for Aquarius on Thursday: Capricorn

Best time of the day for Aquarius: 11 a.m.

Aquarius, try a new hobby or walk into a gift shop and pick up something that fascinates you. It's a self-love kind of day! With Pluto in Aquarius and Venus in Pisces, you will also attract refreshing new changes in your love life through this.

Those of you who love collecting puzzles or limited edition books, toys, etc., will benefit greatly from creating a special display unit in your home. You can also do a fun hobby craft to relax and refuel the soul spark.

