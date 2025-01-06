5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On January 7, 2025

On January 7, 2025, five zodiac signs will have very good horoscopes. Mars retrograde enters Cancer, be introspective and pull away from the social scene. Don't fight this. Allow the cosmic currents to lead you to introverted activities that ring something deep within you.

It can be meditation, immersing yourself in a ritual bath, saging your home, or journaling. Venus in Pisces is also here to unlock our creativity and bring forth the power of our imagination.

Don't cut yourself short with preconceived notions. Even if an idea seems lame or strange initially, explore it in your mind, and you will suddenly see the potential you were missing earlier. Let's focus on the five zodiac signs with very good horoscopes.

Five zodiac signs with very good horoscopes on January 7, 2025:

1. Taurus

Best time of the day for Taurus: 8 p.m.

Taurus, try a new hobby so your imagination and creativity can explore new ground. With Venus in Pisces, something sweet will emerge from this space. You can do this in the company of your romantic partner. Some of you will do well if you cook something special for yourself on this day while pouring your love for yourself and the dreams you are chasing into the mix. It can even be a special family recipe!

2. Scorpio

Best time of the day for Scorpio: 6 - 7 p.m.

Scorpio, not every day will bring groundbreaking results on your quest to greatness or achieve your dreams. But on Tuesday, you will do well when you look beyond the surface of the small occurrences and realize that nothing is ever too big or too small. With Moon and Chiron in Aries here for you, your heart will expand when you do this Let your creative side do something special for your romantic partner on this day. It can be a candlelit dinner date followed by a movie. Or even a collaborative activity of stringing up fairy lights on the porch!

3. Aries

Best time of the day for Aries: 5 p.m.

Aries, your horoscope on Tuesday will be significant for the next phase of your life because Mars rules Tuesday. Nevertheless, it's Venus in Pisces that's here for you. So don't be surprised if you get strange ideas on this day that feel like they have come straight out of the left field. They will surprise you and help you recognize your inner genius. Make time for self-love by saying encouraging words to yourself in front of the mirror. Or, you can write a journal about the top five qualities in you that you treasure above all else (and why).

4. Leo

Best time of the day for Leo: 4 p.m.

Leo, recognize where your strengths are and where to invest maximum effort for the best results. With Sun in Capricorn and Pluto in Aquarius in your corner, you will thrive when you are extra serious about the future and don't discourage your vision or shrink it because it feels too audacious. Visit a shop today and let your senses draw you to objects that evoke positive emotions. You can even pick up a greeting card for yourself as a cheer-me-up.

5. Sagittarius

Best time of the day for Sagittarius: 11 a.m.

Sagittarius, with Mercury in Sagittarius here for you, intriguing adventures await when you can feel and embrace all the emotions within you. They will stir your imagination and inspire you. If music drives you, now's also a good time to lean into melodies that open your heart. Even a-Capellas will do the trick while showing you the range of what's humanely possible.

