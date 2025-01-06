3 Zodiac Signs Experience A Turn Of Fortune On January 7, 2025

On January 7, 2025 three zodiac signs will experience a turn of fortune in their lives. It's time to put aside the doubts and the fears and make room for what is exciting, new and filled with promise. Our astrological charts show us that Moon trine Mercury is in the sky, which means quick results, easy communication, and doing the right thing.

Three zodiac signs know what to do with this kind of energy, as we have been waiting patiently for this day to finally arrive. And now that it's here, we can feel the good vibes, and we are running to them. There's no stopping this crowd, that's for sure.

When we see a chance to get involved with something that practically begs us to experience a turn of fortune, we do not hesitate. This transit, Moon trine Mercury, is like a welcoming parade that ushers us all into a brand new and very positive headspace. Onwards!

Three zodiac signs experience a turn of fortune on January 7, 2025:

1. Virgo

Alright, you see that things are about to change for you in a big way, and you know that you can either deny what's going on, or you can get in front of it and lead the way. However, you are quite tired of being a follower, and on January 7, you decide to take the lead.

And good for you. It's hard for you to sit this one out during the magical transit of Moon trine Mercury, as all you see before you is inspiration and invitation. You've got the energy, and you want to be a part of the mechanism that brings you that turn of fortune.

It's right there, within reach, and this time, you will NOT miss out on it. It's 2025, and you feel like it's now or never, but now seems to be the better choice. If you want things to change, then you must be the one to bring it on. And, you do. You do it well, Virgo.

2. Libra

Moon trine Mercury is just what you need to finally believe in yourself to the point where you go from belief to action. It's not that you've ever lacked confidence. In fact, you're quite well-established in that department; however, what you've needed is that last little push.

That push arrives on January 7, in the form of you taking decisive action. You know what you're doing, and now it's time to put your money where your mouth is, so to speak. Moon trine Mercury is just the right transit to help you take it all seriously.

Because Moon trine Mercury is mainly about speed and communication, you'll find that this is the day that you get to express exactly what you need to be done to others involved. You create the open door to positive events this way. Good fortune awaits.

3. Capricorn

You're about to turn it all around, Capricorn, and that's good news as you have grown quite weary of doing things the same way, day in and day out. You've also started to claim your own power, or rather take your power back.

During this day's transit, Moon trine Mercury, you'll see that you're not only able to communicate your needs to all those in your life who need to hear the straight-up truth, but that it goes very smoothly. What you want is success, and this day shows you that it's very, very possible for you to have it.

Mercury is working hard to keep you believing in yourself, Capricorn, and if you are to carry out your plans, you must always be on the ball. January 7 is not a lazy day for you, and what you can accomplish on this day is nothing short of miraculous.

