Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On January 7 — Mercury Squares Neptune

Mercury will be lingering in the critical 29th degree of Sagittarius as it squares off with Neptune in Pisces on Tuesday, January 7, influencing each zodiac sign's love horoscope. Mercury in Sagittarius invites you to explore new options, heighten your connection with spirit, and think about your future. But as Mercury squares off with Neptune, you are reminded that you can’t base your decisions on what feels good in the moment.

Neptune wants to convince you to see beyond what is real so that you can uphold your fantasies about love, while Mercury will be working to make you realize that you can’t ignore the truth. The energy of Mercury and Neptune isn’t an invitation to the truth but will be a requirement for it. There is nowhere else to hide and nothing else to try to avoid; instead, it’s time to face the truth of your relationship to make a decision that will genuinely honor all you dream of.

Love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on January 7, 2025:

Aries

Growth is a choice, dearest Aries. You have been on a journey of questioning your beliefs, trying new things, and expanding your romantic life.

But you have been holding tightly to a belief that may not serve you or what you want for a relationship.

As difficult as it might be, try to see the truth of your ego. You need a healthy ego to be confident and move forward in life, but if not, you could experience detrimental effects.

Take a moment and reflect on your past, trying to see situations from the perspective of past partners.

This isn’t to make you feel bad but to truly have a clear idea of what you can change to have the romantic future you dream of.

Taurus

Try to focus on what matters, Taurus. You can often place greater importance on your finances or material wealth if you know that the romantic connection in your life matters most.

The energy today will present a situation in which you must decide between themes surrounding finances and love.

This isn’t to say you will need to sacrifice your material wealth, but only that you must be very clear about your decision, as it will have lasting consequences.

If your partner feels like they are replaceable, then you might find yourself single.

Gemini

You must open up to your partner, sweet Gemini. Whether it’s to announce your feelings or bring up an issue, you’ve been keeping something to yourself for too long.

You’ve been avoiding this conversation because it feels uncomfortable, yet that is a part of relationships. It’s OK to feel uncomfortable discussing this topic, but you must sacrifice your pride to continue this connection.

You don’t need to have a plan for how to move forward, as it’s than enough to say how you’ve been feeling simply.

Cancer

Figure out a plan forward, Cancer. You are going through a phase of reevaluating your needs and what you want from love, but it doesn’t mean you can’t start planning.

Use this time to focus on creating space for love in your life. Practice conversing with your partner regarding boundaries and what is sacred to you.

Let go of thinking that you’re not ready for love, and let yourself start embracing what you have in your life.

While slowly becoming assertive, you can use this to your advantage to start planning in your relationship or to finally attract the connection you’ve always wanted.

Leo

Live life on your terms, dear Leo. You are a bold and creative sign, but you’ve been suppressing that side of yourself. You don’t need to fit in with everyone else or pretend that everything is okay if it isn’t.

However, your feelings represent where you are, which must be honored. Consider how you can embrace your innate nature today by tapping into your creativity and boldness when it comes to love.

Plan an adventurous date, or let yourself entertain your ideas about the future. You already have everything you need to make this relationship thrive; you need to let yourself see that.

Virgo

Focus your energy on your emotional connection with your partner, Virgo. You have been in an incredible period of establishing greater security and fulfillment within your relationship.

It has come at the cost of allowing yourself to become flexible. This means that while your relationship isn’t picture perfect, it doesn’t mean it’s not perfect for you.

Continue to focus on being adaptable and open to where this relationship brings you, realizing that your emotional connection means the most.

It is always better to have a relationship that feels good rather than one that merely looks good.

Libra

Be open to compromise, dear Libra. Compromise is actually one of your strong suits, but you have been directed toward your romantic goals recently.

There has been a great deal of conversations around future plans and your true feelings. You did need to become focused on yourself, but you also need to hold space for no one to be perfect.

Today, you will need to compromise on an issue with your partner. This doesn’t mean you’re going backward in your growth, but realizing that everything doesn’t need to be fought for.

Remain committed to the dreams that are most important to you, but be willing to compromise for the sake of your relationship.

Scorpio

Listen to your intuition, sweet Scorpio. You have recently adopted a strategic approach to your romantic goals. While logic has been an important lesson, you must also listen to your intuition.

Love is made up of not just the details about life but about a feeling. Don’t get too bogged down in ensuring each plan comes to fruition; otherwise, you might miss an opportunity for true love.

This will especially be true if you’ve told yourself you’re holding off on love for now. Be open to love, listen to your intuition and take new chances when the opportunity presents itself.

Sagittarius

Make space for peace, Sagittarius. Matters of home, family and romance have recently become your central focus. As much as you’ve tried to approach situations openly and honestly, there still has been something you’ve been hiding from.

You can’t hide from your true feelings and expect to feel at peace with your life. The only way to achieve what you desire is to stop running, whether figuratively or not, and face the truth.

Honor what you feel, embrace conversations that can make amends and let yourself receive the peace that comes from truly following your heart.

Capricorn

You mustn’t try to contain all that you feel, Capricorn. You can often have difficulty with big, overwhelming, or messy emotions.

But that is what makes up life, and especially relationships. Instead of thinking that you need to have it together for everyone else, let yourself feel your emotions.

Take up space, break down, or ask for help. Your partner doesn’t love you simply because of your calm and cool exterior but because of who you are.

It is safe to show your human side and to embrace those messy emotions because they will help you develop a deeper connection with your partner.

Aquarius

Find balance in everything, beautiful Aquarius. You have been feeling a call to go within and tend to your needs. But at the same time, the universe has asked you to embrace the vibrant connections you have in your life.

This has led to a push and pull between needing alone time and wanting to go out with your partner and make the most of each day.

Instead of thinking that you must do one or the other, try to find a balance. This will help you not feel depleted in your relationship and still make the most of the social opportunities that you have in your life at this time.

Pisces

It doesn’t matter how others see you, sweet Pisces, but how you see yourself. You may have logically gotten to a place of feeling worthy of what you desire, but it seems that a part of you has still been accepting less.

You are focused on whether others see you as worthy or valuable, then whether you see yourself that way.

Become proactive in letting go of anyone you feel doesn’t honor your worth if you must overcome fears of being alone.

How you see yourself will determine any relationship you attract, so you must truly know in your heart that you deserve the world.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.