5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune From January 6 - 12, 2025

The week of January 6 - 12, 2025, horoscopes are both lucky and fortunate for five zodiac signs. Goat, Pig, Rabbit, Ox, Rat experience an abundance of golden opportunities filled with good fortune and blessings, but there is also a lucky message for every animal sign not on this week's list.

This week's I Ching hexagram of luck is Thunder over Thunder (#51). It speaks of dynamic strength and absolute power that resides within your soul. Are you tapping into this powerhouse? Or have you allowed the naysayers to convince you it doesn't exist? Luck shall find you when you unlock that inner potential.

Advertisement

For some, recognizing this inner power can be frightening and anxiety-inducing. Try to break past it every day in little chunks and exercises. Soon, you will be ready to embrace your luck with all you've got! After all, it's not enough to have the cosmos hand you good fortune; you have to embrace it.

Five Chinese zodiac signs receive luck and good fortune from January 6 - 12, 2025:

1. Goat

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Goat, be strong and exercise grit. Embrace body positivity and realize your body type is perfectly fine and healthy. Embracing positive thoughts about yourself will bring you good fortune and luck with others. Your attitude brings cheer to friends, colleagues and family; you will find your luck when you are unapologetically yourself. You will attract opportunities by being mentally and emotionally prepared for them.

Just being around you can bestow luck onto your loved ones. Spend more quality time with them, including with your romantic partner. A beautiful meal shared with someone you love can spark interesting conversations that fuel your imagination, especially if you're at an extended family event. Yellow, green, and red will be lucky colors for you this week.

2. Pig

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Pig, be extra alert and mindful of your senses this week. That's how you will find your luck through intuitive nudges and sensory cues. Good fortune and luck may reveal a hidden talent or show you that you were missing out on multiple layers of the human experience by not being mindful.

Deep inspiration and self-love can sprout from this space if you give yourself the opportunity. The colors green and red will be lucky for you this week and attract many opportunities.

3. Rabbit

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Rabbit, your luck this week is deeply tied to the arena of divination. If you were considering consulting a shaman or a psychic, this is the sign you were waiting for. Get the reading (or assessment) you were hoping for, especially if you want to know about your auric field and energy centers of the body. You may receive a protective charm or remedies to help you win.

Journal your thoughts and feelings about what you learn and what opportunities you want to attract. That's how you will recognize the luck woven through it all. After all, luck isn't always loud or visible. The color yellow will be lucky for you this week.

4. Ox

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Ox, put your best foot forward this week in the realm of fashion and beauty. Whether updating your wardrobe, throwing together better outfits, consulting with a professional stylist, or getting an up-do at the salon, every bit will contribute to your luck.

Be prepared to be surprised, though! This luck will whoosh out of nowhere because of the effort you put into yourself and your fashion/lifestyle. The colors brown and red will be lucky for you this week. Pottery can help you stay grounded through it all.

5. Rat

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Rat, your luck this week will influence your wealth by bringing you opportunities to meet new people. Whether by growing your coffers or bringing you opportunities to do so in the long run, think from the perspective of building your legacy. That's the best way to find what you want and continue to rake in the green. Journaling and outlining plans will be beneficial and help you identify your luck.

Some of you will also benefit from creating a budget for the entire month so you can channel this luck where it needs to help you the most. The colors red and brown will be lucky for you this week.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.