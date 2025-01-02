5 Zodiac Signs With Really Good Horoscopes On January 3, 2025

On January 3, 2025, there's something special in the air, and five zodiac signs will benefit from this good horoscope energy the most: Taurus, Capricorn, Aries, Virgo, and Pisces.

First, we have Jupiter retrograde in Gemini, reminding us that life often leads us to mentor figures that can stump our expectations. Sometimes, they may be younger but have more expertise. Sometimes, they may belong to a different nationality or walk of life.

Advertisement

A mentor may even pop out of nowhere and give us information that we need desperately for growth and success! The point is to be open-minded on Friday. Since retrogrades tend to bring their blessings in a subverted or hidden way, journaling about what you learn can help you uncover more messages and clues.

We also have Sun in Capricorn, reminding us that one step at a time is the best strategy in life. So don't compare yourself to anyone else; don't rush if someone seems to be faster than you. You will reach your goal, no matter what, when you trust yourself and each tiny step.

Five zodiac signs with good horoscopes on January 3, 2025:

1. Taurus

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Most compatible zodiac sign for Taurus on Friday: Virgo

Best time of the day for Taurus: 10 p.m.

Taurus, dress up and let fashionable things be the highlight of your day, and live it up to welcome the first full weekend of the New Year 2025.

It's only the third day, and three represents creativity after all! Mars retrograde in Leo and the Sun in Capricorn are here to spark your creative fire. Do what you love while trying something new. Also, treat yourself to something sweet or intriguing. Bake a recipe you saw online or eat your favorite comfort meal.

Advertisement

2. Capricorn

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Capricorn on Friday: Aries

Best time of the day for Capricorn: 10 a.m.

Capricorn, your horoscope on Friday is all about taking yourself places where you can feel good and have a nice experience. It can be the movie theater, a neighborhood bowling alley, or even your grandma's home for spicy chicken nuggets. Mercury in Sagittarius is here to spark ideas and bring you great experiences!

Advertisement

If you feel called to, end the day positively by whipping up a comforting meal for yourself before you turn in. It can even be a bowl of spicy ramen with sliced beef on top.

3. Aries

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Most compatible zodiac sign for Aries on Friday: Pisces

Best time of the day for Aries: 2 - 3 p.m.

Aries, your horoscope on Friday is all about going starry-eyed — whatever that may mean to you. For some, this will mean playing with glitter or a sparkly dress. For others, it will be attending a concert or star gazing with a telescope. Mercury in Sagittarius is here to open your mind to the various possibilities. So make a list and go for it!

Now's also a good time to lean into nostalgia to ground yourself or bring joy to your heart. A favorite TV show or movie is what it's called for.

Advertisement

4. Virgo

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Virgo on Friday: Taurus

Best time of the day for Virgo: 12 p.m.

Virgo, your horoscope on Friday is super cool ... if you let yourself be cool without judgment. Mercury in Sagittarius is here to help you step out of your comfort zone and remember the things you used to do when you were younger that always made your day extra bright.

Advertisement

A touch of retro is called for here. Maybe a fun photoshoot! Chat with a favorite friend for a bit longer than usual on this day. A good heart-to-heart is truly priceless.

5. Pisces

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Most compatible zodiac sign for Pisces on Friday: Virgo

Best time of the day for Pisces: 11 a.m.

Pisces, your horoscope on Friday is all about food and trying something new at the grocery stores. You could even visit a store you haven't tried at a niche street in your city or town. Neptune in Pisces is here to unlock intriguing experiences, so give yourself the chance.

Some of you must put your best foot forward and check out your community's social scene. Dance, sing, and party. Find something cool and inspiring to do.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.