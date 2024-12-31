5 Zodiac Signs With The Very Best Horoscopes On January 1, 2025

Are you excited for all that's ahead of us? Five zodiac signs will have the very best horoscopes on January 1, 2025, New Year's Day. They are Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Pisces, and Cancer.

Mars retrograde in Leo's relationship with the Moon in Aquarius reminds us that it's important to ease our way into 2025 even as we stay high-spirited. This will ensure longevity in any New Year's resolutions and the ability to see the new habits and changes through!

Mercury in Sagittarius is a positive force, opening the way for new adventures and camaraderie. “If you can think it, you can do it,” says this Mercury. So let your imagination soar and embrace the thrill of stepping out of the box.

Five zodiac signs with the very best horoscopes on January 1, 2025:

1. Leo

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Leo on Wednesday: Virgo

Very best time of the day for Leo: 5 p.m.

Leo, a very good day is in store for you. Your horoscope on Wednesday is all about rest, relaxation, and letting the day take you wherever your heart wants to go. Mars retrograde in Leo and Pluto in Aquarius are your benefactors here.

You will also find good experiences when using technology to ease your life or discover more about yourself while going slow and easy. Breaking past traditional beliefs that may not be true is also indicated here. Invite your friends to do something sociable. It's the first day of the New Year 2025, after all!

2. Virgo

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Virgo on Wednesday: Cancer

Very best time of the day for Virgo: 3 p.m.

Virgo, your horoscope on Wednesday encourages you to know your heart and treat it with kindness and respect even if you make a mistake or finish something less than perfectly. Sun in Capricorn reminds you of the power of progress. Take steady but small steps. Don't get disheartened if something happens unexpectedly. Remain optimistic.

Working with others, whether at work or in your community, to achieve a common goal will also bring you joy and a sense of accomplishment. It can be something like helping a friend weed their garden, too.

3. Sagittarius

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Sagittarius on Wednesday: Pisces

Very best time of the day for Sagittarius: 2 p.m.

Sagittarius, your horoscope on Wednesday is all about knowing what you want and going after it with the full force of your heart. Mercury in Sagittarius is here to open doors for you, bring new friends, and a fresh opportunity. Who knows? It could lead to a vacation later, too.

Try to journal your experiences so you can take a look back and glean any insights or wisdom. It will also be a great way to document the start of the New Year 2025!

4. Pisces

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Pisces on Wednesday: Taurus

Very best time of the day for Pisces: 12 p.m.

Pisces, trust where your heart leads you and know that the process can look messy, but the result will make it worth it. Mercury in Sagittarius is here to hype you up on this journey. So, let your inner child guide you, and you will be fine.

For some, a crafty adventure with scrapbooking supplies is called for here. You could heat some wax and create stamped seals for a future project!

5. Cancer

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Cancer on Wednesday: Aries

Very best time of the day for Cancer: 8 a.m.

Wednesday, embrace a relaxing day at home and let the New Year 2025 ring in with joy and the company of your loved ones. Mercury in Sagittarius is here to throw you a fun challenge, though — do something with your fav people that you haven't done yet. It will tick the box of comfort and new for you, even if it's like visiting a new pub in your street.

Some of you must unleash your inner child in the world on this day, too. Don't let fear hold you back. Instead, wipe the slate clean and bravely start something you enjoy.

