The Universe Has A Special Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On January 29, 2025

The universe has a special message for four zodiac signs on January 29, 2025 — and when we receive it, we will know what it's all about.

Astrology gives us the transit of Mercury conjunct Pluto, which means that big change is coming and heading our way at a brisk clip. This is when Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, and Sagittarius zodiac signs need to hang on to their hats, because this whirlwind of change is not waiting on us. It's here, and we have to adapt.

Advertisement

The beauty of it all is that this is what we wanted. Sure, it may be hectic and wild, but that's how Mercury conjunct Pluto rolls, and for these four zodiac signs, it's exactly what Dr. Universe ordered.

The universe has a special message for four zodiac signs on January 29, 2025:

1. Cancer

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Advertisement

January 29 puts you in such a good mood that you'll feel as though everything around you is not only meant to be but on your side, as well. You've got Mercury conjunct Pluto to concur with that feeling and in your head, the universe is doing its best job to make you feel at ease with everything.

What feels like a special message made just for you, in a way, is just that: during Mercury conjunct Pluto, it's all about positive direction and changing one's life for the better. You are totally on board with that idea, Cancer.

And what this day provides you with is the nerve and the enthusiasm to make your dreams come true. Mercury and Pluto, working together in harmony, is a dream come true as it is, and how it plays out in your life is nothing less than remarkable.

Advertisement

2. Leo

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

On January 29, you are about to change your history, and with the help of a transit called Mercury conjunct Pluto, you'll receive a special message from the universe that not only do dreams come true, but you're the one behind those dreams, bringing them into being.

This is no ordinary transit. Mercury conjunct Pluto shows you that if you act now, things react quickly. If change is what you have on your mind, then trust in yourself that even if you don't know what you're doing ... it will all work out well.

Advertisement

And you are very daring, Leo. You are a Leo, after all. You pick up the special message of the day, and it tells you to get a move on, don't be lazy, and dream the impossible dream! Are you ready to rumble? You are!

3. Scorpio

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Mercury conjunct Pluto hits you in a very strong and impactful way, and the special message you'll be picking up on during this day, January 29, is the one that tells you to follow that dream of yours and to trust that you do know what's right for you.

You've never been a stagnant person, and transits like Mercury conjunct Pluto engage you in thoughts of major transformation. You might just get an idea that you can't let go of during this time, Scorpio, and it could be the start of something new.

You also like to see things move along rapidly, and so as soon as you get this big, brilliant new idea, you'll want to make something of it, pronto. You aren't waiting for approval, nor are you depending on others to make your dream come true. You've got this one, Scorpio.

Advertisement

4. Sagittarius

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Huge day for you, Sagittarius, and the best part about it is that it runs very smoothly, which is the exact opposite of what you expected it to do. Because you are working with the transit Mercury conjunct Pluto and a special message from the universe, you can stand back and laugh at how well it's all going.

You were the one who started the mechanism, and now that it's taken flight, you can only breathe a sigh of relief. The universe tells you you can finally relax and believe what you've started.

Advertisement

It may be a hectic day, but the productivity levels are high. You will take that Mercury conjunct Pluto energy and create the beginnings of a new and better life for yourself. There are so many things to look forward to. You did it, Sagittarius!

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.