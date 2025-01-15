Struggle Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On January 16, 2025

The power of negativity starts to drain away during the Waning Gibbous moon in Leo on January 16, and we once again feel strong and able to break free from that struggle that has overcome us lately. We can often make a big deal out the struggles that come with achieving our goals. During the Waning Gibbous moon in Leo, we put it all into proper perspective. The timing is finally right for us to concentrate on what is promising as struggle finally comes to an end for three zodiac signs on Thursday.

The struggle ends for three zodiac signs on January 16, 2025:

1. Taurus

All your life, you've been dealing with people who wish to tell you who you are and what to do. Your expectations of being what someone else wants you to be are so high that you've taken to rebellion; you are not someone else's puppet, and you never will be.

By nature, you're a free spirit; you will always do what you want. You cannot be relied upon to do it like everyone else, and during the Waning Gibbous moon in Leo, you'll let go of the desire to please those who want you to be someone other than who you are.

On January 16, you break free from the struggle of trying to fit in. You don't care if your ways are accepted, especially because you don't respect the ways of those who wish you would conform. You won't do it; it ends now, and they will have to deal with it.

2. Gemini

You've learned the hard way that sometimes you do have to compromise, and while this is so not in your nature, Gemini, it will be today, during the Waning Gibbous moon in Leo, that you find the balance and finally get things going the way you want them to.

So, compromise isn't about selling your soul; it's more about figuring out how to keep yourself afloat without compromising your integrity. During the Waning Gibbous Moon in Leo, you can weed out what doesn't work for you yet stick with the original plan.

In this way, the struggle finally ends. You create an avenue for your creative drive. Yes, you are expected to go along with someone else's idea, but you don't necessarily have to believe in it. You have to believe that you get a paycheck at the end of it, so stick with it and free yourself mentally.

3. Sagittarius

January is such a major turnaround for you, Sagittarius, and during the Waning Gibbous moon in Leo, you'll find out exactly what's been at the heart of your anxiety. During the Waning Gibbous moon in Leo, what's happening is that the dark forces are now starting to retreat; you have a clear vision of what you want and what you need.

You can also see that you orchestrated the struggle you've endured up to this point, and that blows your mind and frees your soul. By taking responsibility, you're able to affect change.

You are about to embark on a major journey and can already taste its freedom. The struggle is over, and while there will always be tests and hurdles to jump over, you know where you belong, and you will run after that goal with all your power. It all begins right now.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.