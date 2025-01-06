The 5 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Improve From January 6 - 12, During Mars Retrograde In Cancer

Five zodiac signs whose relationships improve during January 6 - 12, 2025, benefit from this week's astrological lineup. Have faith that you are on the right path and that your relationship will work out. Mars first stationed retrograde in Leo on December 6, but on Monday, January 6, it will shift into Cancer as part of its journey.

This will shift your reflection from thinking about your motivations, or what you have withheld advocating for — to a personal and emotional awareness. Mars retrograde in Cancer invites you to reflect on what is most important, leading you to consider emotional fulfillment.

Take care of yourself during this time, especially as Cancer is the sign of the mother. No matter what has occurred in your relationship, it’s no excuse to abandon yourself, and so by using Mars retrograde in Cancer to focus on yourself, you can learn what it will take to improve your life.

Helping to ground your emotions and conversations, Mercury will shift into Capricorn on Wednesday, January 8. Mercury rules over your conversations and inner thought process. In Capricorn, Mercury is logical, strategic, and focused on how to accomplish its goals.

Yet with so much water energy present with Mars retrograde in Cancer, Venus and the North Node in Pisces, and Vesta in Scorpio, the goals you will be reflecting on will be related to your emotions rather than external factors. Take time to sit with your feelings, let situations in your romantic life progress naturally, and cultivate a sense of faith that everything will work out.

Five zodiac signs whose relationships improve during January 6 - 12, 2025:

1. Sagittarius

You are given a unique opportunity to overhaul how you approach romance, Sagittarius completely. You have been shy in the past, which has often led to greater challenges in your relationship, along with regrets. This fear had to do with yourself more than any relationship because you were still on the journey to figuring out who you were.

As retrograde Mars shifts into Cancer until February 23 before stationing direct, you can incorporate all you’ve learned and change how you approach love. This will allow you to release the fear of commitment and help you cultivate a love that truly honors your worth.

By understanding what you wish you would have done differently in the past, you have laid the foundation for the changes you can make now.

2. Libra

You will finally have the courage to take control of your romantic destiny, dear Libra. There have been so many feelings about whether you should go or stay.

This confusion has taken its toll on you, and though you have been tempted to avoid making any decisions, you’ve found a third option — to choose for yourself. When you choose yourself, you decide less about the relationship and what you deserve.

This was ultimately the purpose of all the work you’ve been doing on yourself, so now it’s time to start embracing it. When you choose yourself, you realize you don’t have to decide whether to end your relationship or stay.

Choosing yourself means advocating for yourself, trusting yourself, and embodying what you are worth so that it becomes about whether your partner is stepping up.

3. Cancer

The only way to gain clarity is by opening up the space for conversation, Cancer. You have been wanting a new beginning in love but have been reluctant to bear your heart again to someone.

This is normal after going through your heartbreak, but it has also been standing in the way of manifesting the relationship you want. Being able to hold the space for meaningful conversations means that you are ready to share your innermost feelings, which also reflects a certain level of healing.

To truly be in a process of healing means that you understand it may be difficult to open up, but that is precisely why you need to do it instead of avoiding it. By opening up and expressing yourself to your partner or potential new lover, you can set the course for your relationship, ensuring that it will truly meet all of your needs.

4. Virgo

There is no shortcut to forever, sweet Virgo. That means while you have felt satisfied by your relationship, you’ve also had to practice patience as divine timing was at play.

Divine timing is the theory that events don’t happen when you want them to but when they are meant to occur. In your romantic life, you’ve had to wait longer than you’d like for a commitment or marriage. But in this process, you’ve learned how to be in the present moment and embrace the feeling of gratitude.

Being present and grateful has already benefited your relationship because it changes how you show up. In this new energy, your partner also feels less pressured by your plans and timing and instead can show up with greater love and attention.

It can be hard to practice patience when you feel in your soul something is meant to be, but it does help you see that it is the journey and not the destination that matters most.

5. Scorpio

If you hope to attract it, you must be honest with what you want, dear Scorpio. It has been scary for you to admit that you want a loving and healthy relationship because, deep down, you’re still afraid that it won’t happen.

By continuing this pattern, you create the reality you don’t want to live. While there is nothing wrong with being single, as it can benefit you in future relationships, it is detrimental when used as a protection mechanism.

You can’t secretly want love but say you don’t and then be upset because you don’t have it. Focus on aligning yourself with what you desire because being able to declare it to the universe is the first step in attracting it. This could also pertain to improving or repairing an existing relationship that you’ve long given up hope on.

Each word you say becomes an intention for what you do and attracts into your life, so make sure that you are honoring what you want.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.