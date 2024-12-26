Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 27 — Mercury Squares Saturn

On Friday, December 27, the daily love horoscope for each zodiac sign impacts relationships in a new way. Mercury in Sagittarius will square off with Saturn in Pisces on Friday, December 27, creating communication obstacles with your partner. The energy will heighten confusion, create misunderstandings, and may lead to shutting down or stonewalling one another.

Although this is a difficult energy, consciously listening to your partner can make all the difference. It can be challenging not to let your fears or triggers lead to disagreements or shouting matches, but you must let your partner express what they want to share before responding.

Listening is a key part of healthy communication, as it involves holding space for the one you love. Holding space isn’t just about remaining silent or giving them time to respond or figure out an issue; it also involves listening consciously.

To consciously listen, you must try to clear your mind of what you are currently thinking about, be mindful of not taking anything personally, and then focus on the words and feelings your partner is trying to express. Most disagreements or frustrations can be avoided by genuinely listening, although it may feel difficult.

Slow down your responses, focus on your breathing, and try to see that listening is a love language. Although it would be better to hold off on important conversations until after December 30, if you must sit down and talk, focusing on listening to your partner may be the difference between ringing in the new year together or by yourself.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for Friday, December 27, 2024:

Aries

You may feel challenged to express yourself today, dear Aries. Don’t worry, though, as this is only temporary and is meant to help you learn to listen better. As the first sign of the zodiac, you tend to take the lead, or at least want to, in your relationships.

Because of this trait, your partner can often feel steamrolled by you, even if they don’t express it, which can lead to resentment. While figuring out what you want, there is no reason to bring up problems with your partner.

Instead, hold space and listen to what they are saying and what they aren’t, as it will help to mend bridges and strengthen your connection.

Taurus

You may feel like no one understands you, Taurus. While this might be part of some ongoing challenges you’ve had in your romantic life, it also can help give you new insights into how you relate to others. You deserve to feel understood; part of that is learning to express yourself authentically.

Listen to what your partner shares instead of shutting down or throwing a pity party. You may disagree with how they see you or recent events, but it doesn’t mean they are wrong. This can help you learn where you can do better and how to be authentic with your truth.

Gemini

Try to become truly clear about what you want, Gemini. You are a zodiac sign that can see the positive aspects of nearly any decision, but it doesn’t mean each one will resonate with your heart. In your current relationship, it is essential for you to feel confident that what you are saying you want is actually what you want.

Don’t jump into conversations too quickly; try to observe your partner. Use this technique in your interactions with the one you love and if you’re out with friends or family. You may learn something new about your partner that can help you genuinely understand what you want from love.

Cancer

You’re not going to be single forever, Cancer. This is a fear of yours that is coming up but isn’t based on anything real. If you want to remain single, that is your choice, but if you want love in your life, that is equally possible.

Try not to get into this space of feeling bad about yourself or your current situation. Just because something isn’t happening now doesn’t mean it never will.

Give yourself time to feel at home in yourself and your life before attracting the person you are truly meant to be. Don’t rush through this phase, as it is creating the foundation for the relationship you will have if that’s what you choose.

Leo

You can’t have full control over your relationship, Leo. You’ve been experimenting with developing a deeper intimacy with your partner. As you’ve been drawn to learn about intimacy, it doesn’t feel your partner has been on the same page.

You have every right to feel frustrated, but it’s toward your lack of control rather than what your partner is or isn’t doing. You’ve known who they are; because of this, you also know they must do things on their own time. Focus on setting an example for what you hope to create and listen to what they express.

Virgo

You may have to make a major decision soon, dear Virgo. The choice will be whether to accept this relationship as is or focus on building a new relationship that fulfills your needs. Instead of seeing your partner or relationship as a work in progress that you can complete, you need to respect their boundaries.

When your partner says something about what they do or do not want, you have to accept it instead of thinking they’ll change their mind eventually. It’s not your job to change your partner’s mind but to listen to them when they show you who they are.

Libra

Respect is the most important foundation for any relationship, Libra. But respect doesn’t just mean that you feel emotionally or physically safe with your partner, but that you feel safe expressing your truth and pursuing your dreams. Although you deeply love having this person in your life, it may also be draining you.

Saying that they respect you is different than actually showing it. If you have to abandon your dreams or plans for the day because of them, you may need to start implementing stricter boundaries. By instilling better boundaries in this relationship, you can see if this is a relationship you want to continue.

Scorpio

Anything is possible, Scorpio. You must believe this instead of dismissing what you want from a special relationship or person. An obstacle may have arisen recently that tested your faith in being able to have the kind of love you’ve always wanted.

Rather than focusing on overcoming it, you are believing your old storyline that nothing good is meant for you. You have the power to change this and have that incredible relationship you’ve always wanted, but you must start telling yourself it’s possible.

Thinking positively, in this case, will allow you to devise a plan, which is all you need to create space for love in your life.

Sagittarius

Do what makes you happy, Sagittarius. Are you seen as stereotypically self-centered? That viewpoint is the opposite of what genuinely motivates you. Most of the issues you’ve experienced are because you’re trying to make everyone else happy instead of focusing on what you truly want.

The restrictions and challenges you feel today are only because you’re trying to listen to everyone else but yourself. Take some quiet time to reflect on your inner voice because if you want true love and happiness, you must listen to yourself.

Capricorn

The current challenges you’re experiencing are not the fault of your partner, Capricorn. Try not to make them a scapegoat for a situation that has arisen in every relationship you’ve been in. You don’t need to find the right words to say how you feel.

Your partner is trying to meet you in the middle and show you what they need. But you can’t tell them they’re wrong just because you can’t figure out how to express yourself.

You need to listen to your partner, specifically about how they need to be loved and what they need from you. It may be uncomfortable, but it can also help you start making the changes that will help support creating your forever love.

Aquarius

You never need to prove anything to your partner, Aquarius. But that also means they don’t need to prove anything to you. In a healthy relationship, truth and intentions should speak for themselves and how you and your partner treat one another. Instead of looking for proof that they value you, try to take a step back and look at what their actions are saying.

You may be carrying some old wounds into this relationship that are leading you to look for proof to feel safe to love this new person, but you’re not going to find it. The only way you will feel better is to start seeing all the ways they have already tried to love you.

Pisces

You will never be too much for the right person, sweet Pisces. You have had to keep your truth to yourself in the past, but that has never worked out.

As a mutable zodiac sign, you are prone to unconsciously becoming the person your partner wants, but you must be especially mindful of not changing the core of who you are.

Be yourself, Pisces, no matter how much of a risk it might be. You don’t need to appear to be the perfect partner to be loved and have a lasting relationship; you only need to be yourself. This is how the love meant for you can find you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.