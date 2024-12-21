5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Success The Week Of December 23 - 29, 2024

Five Chinese zodiac signs attract deep luck and success into their lives the week of December 23 - 29, 2024. This week, the I Ching hexagram of luck is Mountain over Mountain (#52), changing to Wind over Heaven (#9) reveals that you will find luck faster when you turn your gaze inward or look at the tiny details in and around you.

Luck does not always express itself through fanfare and pomp. Sometimes, it comes to you in the form of a dear friend, a sweet treat that changes your life and love, or even a book that transforms your life for the better.

Focus on this type of luck, and you will find the strength and courage to go the distance. Some of you will benefit from journaling what these small lucks mean to you and how you wish to honor them. Sometimes, it can even be a hobby that finds you at the right time when you need to find more meaning.

Let's see what this means for Horse, Ox, Rat, Rabbit, and Rooster.

Five Chinese zodiac signs attract luck and success the week of December 23 - 29, 2024:

1. Horse

Horse, the luck you attract this week is deeply entwined with your friends. If you focus on the positives and treasure them, you will invite more luck into your life in both expected and unexpected ways. Knowing your true friends. It's luck in plain sight! The colors blue and green will be lucky for you this week.

2. Ox

Ox, nurture your familial relationship relationships to attract luck and success. Spend quality time together, give gifts that truly uplift their heart, and enjoy quiet moments. Reserve your energy and love only for the spaces where love already exists. That's how you will attract your luck and success. The color blue will be lucky for you this week, and so will wearing blue shoes!

3. Rat

Rat, your luck this week is entwined with your wishes and desires for the next phase of life. So start by grounding your wishes into something concrete instead of allowing them to be weak ideas in your mind.

This will allow you to bring these desires to life and allow your luck to flow where it needs to go the most. Now's also a great time to engage with your mentors and think about ways to bring new energy to your life in highly important areas.

This will have a beneficial impact on you in 2025 as well. The colors red and gold will be lucky for you this week. You can attract luck and success by writing your wishes on golden charm paper and placing it in a red envelope. Then set this aside in a secret place!

4. Rabbit

Rabbit, your luck this week is truly wonderful! It encourages you to find common ground with people wherever you go and try to lead the way with love and kindness. Attracting luck from unexpected sources and mysterious ways can lead to success.

If you have strong intuitive abilities, you may observe signs right before this luck comes to you. Blue, green, and red will be lucky for you this week. Eating fruits of these colors, especially red, will also boost your luck.

5. Rooster

Rooster, this week's luck is attracted by being heavily focused on your education and the areas where you wish to be more knowledgeable. Find a way to balance socializing with how you want to grow more knowledgeable. That's how luck and success are attracted to you. The colors blue and green will be lucky for you this week. You can also place blue flowers on your work desk to invite more luck into your life.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.