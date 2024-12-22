5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On December 23, 2024

A new day is here with great delights and chances to discover inner strength! What does Monday, December 23, 2024, have in store for five zodiac signs with very good horoscopes? They are Leo, Virgo, Pisces, Taurus, and Capricorn.

As we get closer and closer to the end of the year, the energy is rising rapidly, and the first one to take charge is Mercury in Sagittarius opposite Jupiter retrograde in Gemini. Both together will have a beneficial impact on the collective, reminding us that it's important to communicate from your heart and step out of your comfort zone for what matters the most. This middle ground will help create something beautiful and help you move further towards 2025.

Neptune in Pisces is also a beneficial force, encouraging us to be more creative and allow our inner child to come out and play. This is not about being optimistic just for the sake of optimism and positivity, but about having hope in your heart and faith in your abilities to rise to any occasion and any challenge with that creative genius inside of you. What will you do today to harness this for your growth?

Five zodiac signs with very good horoscopes on December 23, 2024:

1. Leo

Most compatible zodiac sign for Leo on Monday: Capricorn

Best time of the day for Leo: 4 p.m.

Leo, the Moon in Libra encourages you to take a step back from rapid actions and be more methodical about how you engage with people, your responsibilities, and how you schedule your time. Be more kind in your expression and generous.

Set healthy boundaries along the way. Have a fun drink or pick up a fully customized cup of coffee to show self-love and bring out your inner child.

2. Virgo

Most compatible zodiac sign for Virgo on Monday: Aries

Best time of the day for Virgo: 10 p.m.

Virgo, be more studious and find ways to deal with life's challenges more intelligently. The right answer may not be obvious, but it will free your soul. With Mars retrograde in Leo in your corner, you will also benefit from a steady approach instead of being swift.

Use Clear Quartz crystal to bring more clarity to your life and even your dreams. You can meditate while holding it or sleep with one under your pillow.

3. Pisces

Most compatible zodiac sign for Pisces on Monday: Leo

Best time of the day for Pisces: 12 p.m.

Pisces, gravitate toward the things that bring you joy. With Saturn in Pisces, embrace the challenges that will lead to something positive while avoiding challenges that may just be a distraction or not a challenge at all! Trust your intuitive abilities, and you will have the answers you seek. Journaling will help you.

4. Taurus

Most compatible zodiac sign for Taurus on Monday: Pisces

Best time of the day for Taurus: 9 a.m.

Taurus, be more focused on the food that you eat and practice awareness. With Uranus retrograde in Taurus, change certain habits and start new ones. Schedule your annual health check and create a health plan before your next birthday. Think about ways to create a positive impact in 2025.

5. Capricorn

Most compatible zodiac sign for Capricorn on Monday: Cancer

Best time of the day for Capricorn: 12 a.m./p.m.

Capricorn, trust your intuitive nudges and follow your life path. With Mercury in Sagittarius and Moon in Libra, you have the power to remove all obstacles from your way. Trust the flow of life and the signs and synchronicities around you.

For some, this energy will also bring you inspiring new friends who show you a different life perspective. Do you enjoy scrapbooking? Make a new entry and be creative! You can also write a poem to engage with the hidden aspects of your soul.

