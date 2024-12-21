5 Zodiac Signs With Powerful Horoscopes On December 22, 2024

The day has only the best things in store for five zodiac signs with powerful horoscopes on Sunday, December 22, 2024.

Uranus retrograde in Taurus reminds us that creativity does not always have to be expressive and seen by the whole world. Sometimes, you can be creative in small ways in your day-to-day life that may not be obvious to anyone else, but those creative changes will bring happiness, peace, and increased efficiency to you. This is one of the greatest acts of self-care one can do for themselves.

What will you embrace, and what will you let go of? It all depends on you as we get closer and closer to the New Year 2025.

Five zodiac signs with powerful horoscopes on December 22, 2024:

1. Pisces

Most compatible zodiac sign for Pisces on Sunday: Pisces

Best time of the day for Pisces: 12 p.m.

Pisces, you have a beautiful day in store for you on Sunday, all because of the Moon transiting from Virgo to Libra. This transitional energy will bring you something intriguing and surprising, thus helping you step out of the box and find joy in unexpected places.

You are also encouraged to be more generous with your time and energy, whether you show that generosity to your loved ones, friends, or even strangers you encounter. Do at least one thing that's just for you on this day as a self-care ritual, like engaging in a hobby or putting on a skincare mask.

2. Aries

Most compatible zodiac sign for Aries on Sunday: Leo

Best time of the day for Aries: 12 p.m.

Aries, your horoscope on Sunday encourages you to think about the day more as a continuing link on your life path where you can either do something tremendously positive for your goals or take the day to heal yourself and focus on self-care and relaxation so you don't burn out.

It completely depends on what you feel is right for you, per North Node and Chiron retrograde in Aries. Journal about your experiences so you can glean wisdom from the smallest occurrences when you look back.

3. Libra

Most compatible zodiac sign for Libra on Sunday: Leo

Best time of the day for Libra: 11 a.m.

Libra, your horoscope on Sunday is going to be truly fabulous. It's all because of the holiday season and all the socializing ahead of you next week. Now's the time to prepare yourself for the same so you can shine and thrive. With the Sun in Capricorn in your corner, you have only good things waiting for you, even if they come through unexpected sources.

Those of you who are very career-oriented will also find opportunities during this time. Dance to your heart's content on this day. Let your feet guide you to feeling free and more intuitive.

4. Taurus

Most compatible zodiac sign for Taurus on Sunday: Aries

Best time of the day for Taurus: 12 p.m.

Taurus, your horoscope on Sunday is all about friends and family. Your pets count, too! So lean into love, and you will thrive, per Moon in Libra. This energy also encourages you to host a gathering so your favorite people can come together and you can have fun in each other's company.

This energy is not about stepping out of your comfort zone but more about enhancing that comfort zone and decorating it with metaphorical fairy lights and a backyard barbecue. Maybe that's literal for some of you! Go star-gazing or enjoy the night and the Holiday decorations in your neighborhood and other popular streets.

5. Capricorn

Most compatible zodiac sign for Capricorn on Sunday: Pisces

Best time of the day for Capricorn: 10 a.m.

Capricorn, your horoscope on Sunday offers you a blank slate to do as you please and recharge your soul for the path ahead. With Saturn in Pisces, you benefit from focusing on the areas of life that are very important to you, whether purchasing a house, making big moves in your career, starting a family, or anything more long-term oriented. Journaling your thoughts can be helpful, too, and bring clarity.

Sing a song on this day — maybe a Christmas song or something you have been hooked on lately! It doesn't matter if you can sing. It only matters that you find joy in the process. It can be a karaoke night, too.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.