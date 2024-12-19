The 5 Zodiac Signs With Better Horoscopes Than Everyone Else On December 20

Five zodiac signs will have great horoscopes on Friday, December 20, 2024. The Moon in Virgo reminds us that to achieve something truly extraordinary, we must not allow outside distractions to have such a hold on our time.

You will soon realize the power of focusing single-mindedly on something important to you. Virgo energy can give you a push in this arena, especially through Virgo's innate perfectionism.

The relationships between North Node in Aries and Saturn and Neptune in Pisces remind us that it's not always necessary for disparate energies to clash. Sometimes, they can come together to create something beautiful, so don't count out anything until you have tried it.

Five zodiac signs with great horoscopes on December 20, 2024:

1. Taurus

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Taurus on Friday: Cancer

Best time of the day for Taurus: 9 p.m.

Taurus, your horoscope is great on Friday. You will finally be able to trust your heart and follow the path to your ultimate goals. As you do, nothing can stop you. With Moon in Virgo in your corner, you are a powerhouse now and can accomplish quite a lot ... unless you sabotage yourself. So ground yourself through meditative practices or mindfulness, which will help you move forward even when fears try to hold you back. Listen to your favorite song playlist and unwind. Peace to the heart will do you good.

2. Virgo

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Virgo on Friday: Scorpio

Best time of the day for Virgo: 4 p.m.

Virgo, trust your instincts and allow your intelligence to guide your steps. You have Moon in Virgo in your corner, so you will win big if you lean into this energy and not doubt yourself. Some of you may also benefit from focusing on the smaller details instead of the bigger picture on this day. Play with your pets or allow physical touch to bring comfort to you. A simple hug can do the trick too!

3. Sagittarius

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Sagittarius on Friday: Pisces

Best time of the day for Sagittarius: 12 - 2 p.m.

Sagittarius, your horoscope on Friday is all about love and friendships. What do they bring into your life, and how do they transform you? These are the questions to ask, especially with the Moon in Virgo in your corner. Now's also a great time to engage with the elders in your family and try to be open-minded about their experiences so you can learn from them. Eat a snack that brings you joy, and don't worry about calories. "Life is meant to be lived" is the motto for you.

4. Capricorn

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Capricorn on Friday: Aries

Best time of the day for Capricorn: 9 a.m.

Capricorn, your horoscope on Friday is all about knowing what's in your heart and sticking to your guts. With North Node in Aries conjunct Neptune in Pisces as beneficial forces, you will thrive when you pursue your life path and allow your inner creative genius to light the way. Just make sure to make time for your loved ones, too! That will expand your heart and help you conquer any challenges. Gift yourself a slice of silence, even if it's just half an hour in the bathroom. If you have children, ask your partner to share in the care while you do this.

5. Pisces

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Pisces on Friday: Taurus

Best time of the day for Pisces: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Pisces, your horoscope on Friday is all about knowing what you want and don't want and not allowing other people to tell you what you should do with your life. With Uranus retrograde in Taurus as a beneficial force, old dynamics can be changed if you empower yourself. Who can stop you when you do? So start the day with a mindfulness ritual and you will be able to trust yourself more and find mental clarity. A quick chat with your best friend can be just the balm you need and your hype session for the day.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.