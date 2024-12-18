5 Zodiac Signs With Really Good Horoscopes On December 19, 2024

Life improves for five zodiac signs on December 19, 2024, thanks to very good daily horoscopes. With Mercury in Sagittarius as the primary force on Thursday, we are encouraged to allow our curiosity to lead us to the grandest adventures possible!

Uranus retrograde in Taurus reminds us that not all traditions of the past should be discarded. The fine line between what must be kept and honored and what must be changed and released is where something truly beautiful will emerge.

Venus in Aquarius also encourages us to be receptive to the universe's blessings and trust in divine timing. Everything will unfold in the right order if you only let the cosmic currents unfold positively for you.

Five zodiac signs with really good horoscopes on December 19, 2024:

1. Aries

Most compatible zodiac sign for Aries on Thursday: Cancer

Best time of the day for Aries: 8 a.m.

Aries, your horoscope on Thursday encourages you to strike a balance between hard work and play. This will bring you what you seek and also help you transcend any personal limitations, per Mars retrograde opposite Pluto in Aquarius. Now's also a very goodl time to work with other people and expand your knowledge of the world. This will bring you ideas, inspiration, and resources to conquer your goals. Dance, dance, and then dance some more! It's your choice to get you in the spirit of positive force that has entered your life to bring you a really good day.

2. Virgo

Most compatible zodiac sign for Virgo on Thursday: Taurus

Best time of the day for Virgo: 9 a.m.

Virgo, you are one of the lucky zodiac signs with a really good horoscope on Thursday/ December 19 is all about your inner beauty and bringing it out through activities and conversations that light you up. The opposite will block your windfall, though, so be extra mindful of any negative thoughts or toxicity around you. Venus in Aquarius is in your corner today and gives you the power of manifestation. If you have wanted to bring home a pet or adopt an animal from a shelter, this is the sign you were looking for. Go ahead and let kindness guide you!

3. Pisces

Most compatible zodiac sign for Pisces on Thursday: Virgo

Best time of the day for Pisces: 11 a.m.

Pisces, your horoscope on Thursday is all about learning more about where you want to go and not slowing down until you reach the end. With the Moon in Leo as your benefactor, you will thrive when you allow your inner child to come out and play and your inner genius to reveal how much creativity exists within you. This will powerfully remove any obstacles from your path and bring you greater confidence, too. Update your wardrobe and allow that inner spirit to express itself fully through how you come across the world. A statement piece will help with this.

4. Capricorn

Most compatible zodiac sign for Capricorn on Thursday: Pisces

Best time of the day for Capricorn: 12 p.m.

Capricorn, your (very good) horoscope on Thursday encourages you not to worry about what other people are doing and only focus on the path forward for you. This will bring you closer to the finish line and speed up the process, per Mars retrograde in Leo and Neptune in Pisces. Engage with children and learn from the child-like perspective that sees the world in astonishing ways without restrictions or preconceived notions. Engaging with animals will also have a powerful effect on you.

5. Sagittarius

Most compatible zodiac sign for Sagittarius on Thursday: Other Sagittarius

Best time of the day for Sagittarius: 4 p.m.

Sagittarius, your powerful horoscope on Thursday is all about knowing where you want to go and taking the next step to get you closer to that goal! Uranus retrograde in Taurus asks you to work on your inner wounds and heal first since we will have an important Chiron transit soon. This will become increasingly apparent as we get closer to the end of the year and the Chiron transit on December 29. Maintain a journal to record all the great ideas and wisdom that come to you now. They will make sense in the coming days, almost like puzzle pieces!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.