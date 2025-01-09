4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Special Gift From The Universe On January 10, 2025

On January 10, so much of the good fortune that follows us wherever we go is due to the astrological presence of the transit, Moon square Venus. This is the way the universe gives back, gifting four zodiac signs with good fortune and even better feelings.

We have certainly done our best to do the right thing by ourselves and by others. What we can look forward to on this beautiful day is the idea that we're not working in a bubble. The universe sees our good efforts and recognizes our strengths. To show us its appreciation, we are gifted with good feelings and showered with good luck.

Four zodiac signs receive a special gift from the universe on January 10, 2025:

1. Taurus

Taurus, the special gift you receive from the universe is the gift of good health. Moon square Venus has you noticing how you're doing health-wise. While you feel pretty good, there are still certain issues you'd like to address, and you'll find that on January 10, it's not that scary to think about your overall health and well-being.

Budda says, "Health is the greatest gift, contentment the greatest wealth, faithfulness the best relationship." So, the universe and Moon square Venus enter a wealthy relationship with you.

It taps into that place within us that cares about what we're doing, what we're eating, and how we go through life when caring for our bodies. In this case, Venus shows you the path to self-love. Today, you deserve to be healthy, wealthy, and wise.

On January 10, you decide to take this thinking one step further. Here, you have a day that has you committing to improving upon what you've already got, even if you're brimming with radiant health already. Why not go for optimum? Sounds like a plan, Taurus.

2. Cancer

Cancer, your special gift from the universe, comes in the form of options. All you need to take yourself seriously is that one astrological push will show you that you're on the right track, and during the transit of Moon square Venus, you'll feel as if the universe has finally responded to your request.

January 10 brings you the feeling of options. You like this, Cancer. You like the idea of not being locked into one particular avenue, and when it comes to your health and well-being, you are pleased to find out that only good news is coming your way.

So, if you've worried about this or that, you can put that fear aside as you are in pretty good shape. What Moon square Venus asks you to keep it up. Keep going with your positive energy plans, and keep minding your health; you are doing your best.

3. Libra

Libra, the universe via Moon square Venus, gifts you with an opportunity to change for the better. The day may turn out to be a very important one for you, Libra, as January 10 seems to be the day you turn something in your life around. While we see that health plays an important role in Moon square Venus's purpose, you'll be happy to pay attention to this topic as it comes around for you.

After all, it is January, and this is when many of us decide to take a different tact when it comes to our mental health and habits. Moon square Venus shows us as a gift from the universe to you, Libra. It allows you to see that it's OK to change and grow.

And what you start continues throughout the year. Moon square Venus delivers the confidence you'll need to look straight at yourself to make the right choices, and slowly but surely, you'll start to watch your positive progression toward excellence.

4. Sagittarius

January 10 feels like a lucky day for you, Sagittarius, as the universe brings to light the idea of self-help and self-care. While you might think self-care means hot baths and lavender oils, it's more than that ... even though those things are pretty sweet, too.

Self-care is a gift from the universe. The universe sees you as someone who's perhaps put a little too much backwork into what you're presently involved with, and well, you need a break. To maintain that workhorse mentality, you must give yourself some time off.

And that is how Moon square Venus plays into it. It's the universe's way of telling you, Sagittarius, that you need to bring balance into that hectic lifestyle of yours. While it's great that you can do so much, it's just as important for you to take time off as well. Honor that body and mind of yours with balance.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.