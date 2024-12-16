5 Zodiac Signs Are The Universe's Favorites On December 17, 2024

The astrological energy is heightened on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, with five zodiac signs undoubtedly the universe's favorites having the best horoscopes all day.

With Chiron retrograde in Aries, we will find joy and healing when we don't shy away from the things that make us uncomfortable. Instead, take a hard look at the things you tend to avoid to figure out what can bring positive change and discover your strength and the power of your courage.

Moon in Cancer adds a second layer to this message by reminding us that sometimes the right answer is not found outside, but within. To get to that answer, you must first slow down and allow your emotions to rise to the surface to show you what you need to know. With Mars retrograde in Leo, we are encouraged to find a way to do only as much as we need to get by — no more, no less.

Five zodiac signs are the universe's favorites on December 17, 2024:

1. Pisces

Most compatible zodiac sign for Pisces on Tuesday: Aries

Best time of the day for Pisces: 12 p.m.

Pisces, your horoscope on Tuesday encourages you to be more creative but also disciplined about how you express your creativity. You will thrive when you allow yourself to show what you've got! Self-sabotage will only hold you back, so give yourself a pep talk and keep moving forward!

Journal your thoughts to break free from fears and anxieties that may muck up the waters. Deep insights await on this path.

2. Leo

Most compatible zodiac sign for Leo on Tuesday: Cancer

Best time of the day for Leo: 10 a.m.

Leo, find common ground with the people around you, but set strong boundaries to protect yourself from the toxic elements therein. With feisty Mars currently retrograde in your sign and Pluto now in your sister sign of Aquarius, it's important to strike the right balance between these two energies and show up positively while knowing when to hold yourself back so you can achieve something truly extraordinary.

3. Libra

Most compatible zodiac sign for Libra on Tuesday: Pisces

Best time of the day for Libra: 2 p.m.

Libra, your horoscope on Tuesday is all about unleashing your creativity into the world and not worrying about how it comes across to others. Everyone engages differently with what you create based on their life experiences and perspectives, but what's important is staying true to yourself and not allowing anyone's opinion to sway or stifle you. After all, living a balanced and harmonious life does not mean allowing people to walk all over you!

4. Aries

Most compatible zodiac sign for Aries on Tuesday: Scorpio

Best time of the day for Aries: 11 a.m.

Aries, understand what's in your heart and follow that path until the end. Whether this is in your love life or a matter of where you wish to be ten years from now, with Chiron retrograde in Aries, you are reminded that each step to that beautiful end goal requires daily dedication and daily reckonings. Journal your thoughts about the next steps in life so you can walk into 2025 with greater confidence.

5. Virgo

Most compatible zodiac sign for Virgo on Tuesday: Cancer

Best time of the day for Virgo: 11 a.m.

Virgo, your horoscope on Tuesday is all about friendship and love. Find friends and expand your network, even if that means exploring spaces that may differ from what you are used to. The cultural diversity and change of scene will bring you ideas, inspiration, and amazing conversations that can help you achieve your goals, one day at a time.

Now's also a great time to renovate your home and bring new energy into the space. This will allow you to walk into 2025 with greater self-esteem and joy.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.