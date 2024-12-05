5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Weekly Horoscopes On December 9 - 15, 2024

The week of December 9 - 15, 2024, five zodiac signs will experience the very best horoscopes. Specifically, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn, Pisces, and Sagittarius will experience intriguing events, but first, here's an astrology forecast for everyone.

We have a Full Moon in Gemini and Mercury retrograde ending in Sagittarius on December 15, 2024.

Choose kindness wherever you can and try to be compassionate without allowing toxicity. This will protect you from the last few effects of Mercury retrograde before it concludes on December 15 and Mercury direct in Sagittarius takes the reins once more. This will also help you make the most of the waxing gibbous moon on Sunday.

Emotions may run a bit high, though. So try to ground yourself with practices like ritual breathing, meditation, yoga, or even mindful tea drinking. Choose one and run with it!

Just remember: this Full Moon in Gemini coincides with the end of Mercury retrograde, and a similar event took place in November during the last Full Moon. The Full Moon in Taurus coincided with the end of Saturn retrograde on November 15, so don't be surprised if the supernatural quotient of this period seems to be more so than usual. Cosmic coincidences and mirroring usually lead to dramatic things in time!

Five zodiac signs with very good weekly horoscopes for December 9 - 15, 2024:

1. Cancer

Most compatible zodiac signs for Cancer this week: Aries & Taurus

Best day of the week for Cancer: December 12

Cancer, your horoscope this week is all about remembering what is good, true, and beautiful in your life as we slowly edge toward the end of the year 2024 and the beginning of 2025. The first half of the week will be more prominent in this regard as this recognition will unlock your manifestation abilities and help you make the most of the growing moon's energy during this new moon cycle.

Of course, things will shift dramatically near the weekend as we get closer to the Full Moon in Gemini, but you will discover new friends in unexpected places and receive messages from the universe through the uncanniest of messengers. So keep an eye out (and your ears open) for such signs and synchronicities!

2. Scorpio

Most compatible zodiac sign for Scorpio this week: Taurus

Best day of the week for Scorpio: December 9

Scorpio, this week's horoscope encourages you to know your mind and not budge from that inner conviction. That's where magic will happen and unfold for you. The first half of the week may not be as potent as the second, but you are encouraged to keep things balanced so you have the energy and bandwidth to deal with the vortex in the second half.

As mentioned, the second half will bring you a deluge of blessings and opportunities. You may not be able to tap into everything, but if you stay grounded, you will know which ones will help you and which are just a pleasant distraction or peer pressure. Working with clear quartz and amethyst can help with this.

3. Capricorn

Most compatible zodiac signs for Capricorn this week: Taurus & Other Capricorn

Best day of the week for Capricorn: December 9

Capricorn, your week's horoscope encourages you to know what's in your heart and follow that till the end. Your manifestation powers are strong since we are in the waxing moon cycle right now. Take advantage of this, and you will soar like never before!

The second half will be especially potent for you with the end of Mercury Retrograde in Sagittarius on December 15. As your adjacent zodiac sign, this energy will also improve communication lines for you in obvious and mysterious ways. Try to journal your experiences if you can. This will give you more insights and help you discover some hidden blessings and express gratitude for them.

4. Pisces

Most compatible zodiac sign for Pisces this week: Leo

Best day of the week for Pisces: December 12

Pisces, your horoscope this week is all about love and friendships. It's almost as if your life will be taken over by a story similar to the movie 'Wicked,' where the frenemies.

You are encouraged to trust the red flags and your instincts, as we are still very much in Mercury retrograde's energy now. Yet, you are on the best horoscopes list because this knowing will help you stabilize your life and emotions in fantastic (and sometimes eerie) ways. Plan to prepare for the Full Moon in Gemini, your window for manifestations, over the weekend!

5. Sagittarius

Most compatible zodiac sign for Sagittarius this week: Leo

Best day of the week for Sagittarius: December 13

Sagittarius, this week's horoscope encourages you to find the one thing within you that lights up your life. It can be a sport you are fond of, a creative talent that soothes inner turmoil, an education course that excites you for every new day, or even a new relationship bursting with potential. Once you discover this, your blessings for the week will unfold in a rush over the next few days.

Just remember: since we are in the shadow of Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius, you will benefit more from knowing this truth in your heart than announcing it to all and sundry. Introspection will help you, too!

