2 Zodiac Signs Experience Abundance & Prosperity On December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024, is a day brimming with prosperous energy, bringing abundance to two zodiac signs. It's the perfect day to reflect on what you truly want as we approach the end of the year.

The energy of the day sparks a sense of renewal, making it ideal for setting intentions, letting go of what no longer serves you, and opening up to the possibilities ahead!

The festive atmosphere adds a layer of joy and celebration to the mix, inviting us to connect with others and share in the magic of the season while we bask in the opportunities that are ahead coming our way.

Two zodiac signs experience luck and abundance on December 22, 2024:

1. Virgo

Virgo, it’s time to load your backpack with all the essentials and check it twice before leaving the house (we know you won’t forget your handy-dandy cleansing wipes, SPF 50 sunscreen, your sunglasses for driving, and an extra granola bar just in case)!

With the Moon trining Uranus, it may feel like the universe just handed you a fresh planner and a highlighter set. Suddenly, the urge to shake up your routine is real. You’re craving luck and abundance away from the boring, predictable habits that usually make your Type-A heart sing.

Maybe you'll dive into quirky hobbies like bonsai gardening — or, let’s be honest, perfecting your sourdough starter (again). Whatever you choose, it’s going to be both functional and fabulous! Just remember: not everyone around you wants their life reorganized, too.

Sure, you’ve mentally labeled their junk drawer, but resist the urge to “help” without asking. Today’s vibe is about inspiration, not micromanagement, so throw on your favorite cozy sweater (the one you carefully hand-wash) and invite your people along for the ride—with a well-crafted itinerary.

Later, when the Moon trines Pluto, the day's energy takes a deep, emotional turn—but nothing you can't handle! Think of this as a spiritual deep-cleaning session, where you purge those metaphorical dust bunnies hiding under the bed.

Pluto’s influence activates your inner detective, encouraging you to Sherlock Holmes your way through feelings and relationships. You’ll dissect dynamics with the same precision as a surgeon with a scalpel. You're ready to put your emotional clutter in a box, label it “donate,” and move on — you don't need any more of that mess in your life!

This is the perfect moment to flex your legendary Virgo intuition (after all, you rule the gut!). Today, you’ll read people’s vibes like an instruction manual, sensing what’s happening beneath the surface. By the end of the day, you’ll probably feel lighter, clearer, and maybe a little smug, knowing you handled everything with your signature grace — and a detailed action plan.

2. Aquarius

Brace yourself, Aquarius — with the Moon trine Pluto, you’ll suddenly feel like the star of a psychological thriller, navigating intense emotions that might catch even you off guard. Think less “aloof intellectual” and more “emotional alchemist.”

Even the zodiac’s space cadet isn’t immune to this tidal wave of feels, turning you into the abundance detective of your life story. While you usually prefer keeping things at arm’s length (because let’s be real, emotions are messy), today is about embracing deep, transformative connections that hit harder than your favorite conspiracy theory. Don’t be surprised if you meet someone who feels they’re from another dimension.

This isn’t just a casual “What’s your sign?” moment — it’s more “What’s your life purpose, and can we discuss it over ethically sourced coffee?” The psychic vibes are off the charts, and you’ll practically communicate through telepathy.

Later, as the Moon sextiles Mars tonight, your energy shifts from “emotionally intense philosopher” to “fearless adventurer.” This is your cosmic cue to embrace luck and let your inner rebel shine. Feeling restless? Your courage and charisma are peaking, and everyone’s ready for a little weird magic.

Use this bold energy to rally your community or spearhead a cause that matters to you. So, throw on your favorite futuristic outfit and let your inner visionary shine — because you know normal is boring, and you were made for extraordinary.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.