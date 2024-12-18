The Universe Has A Special Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On December 19, 2024

On Thursday, December 19, four zodiac signs pick up on a special message from the universe. Good messenger transit Venus trine Jupiter initiates an answer to a question that's been lingering for far too long.

The truth sets these four zodiac signs free, and we can use this truth to let go of the past and apply it to future situations. Something about this special message from the universe brings happiness and opens the door to something good.

The universe has a special message for four zodiac signs on December 19, 2024:

1. Aries

Berry Art | Canva Pro

What you hear during Venus trine Jupiter is close to perfection in terms of closure and completion. Something you've been waiting to know, discover, or discover comes to you as a special message from the universe on Thursday.

There's a good chance that you gave up on the dire need to know. Because you stopped searching for answers, you made space for the universe to bypass any confusion. You can finally receive what it is that you've desperately needed in your life. On Thursday, your special message gets delivered, and due to Venus trine Jupiter's positive vibration, what you discover is all good.

And you need this too, Aries; you needed to close one door so that you could open another. It could be no other way, and the timing suits your schedule, too. The message from the universe comes to you, gives you the info you need, and sets you free. No more worries, no more concerns.

2. Leo

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Venus trine Jupiter works in your world in the love department. Whether this message applies to a relationship you're already in, one you're about to get into, or a connection you're about to make with a new person shortly, one thing is certain: it will work out.

The universe vibrates with positive energy, and Leo, you'll feel it, and not only that — you're going to do something about it. When you get that energetic buzz going on, you don't wait for it to peter out ... you use it, and being highly creative, it's easier to express yourself.

Love rules your world on Thursday, and whatever is going on in your life romantically, you can best believe that it will get better. You will also notice that this day is supremely fortunate for honesty and expression.

3. Libra

Berry Art | Canva Pro

The universe delivers a special message that's nothing short of the answer you hoped to hear. While it's taken a while to get to you, you will leave this day knowing that the good news couldn't have come at a more appropriate time.

As the end of the year approaches, you feel more in touch with the universal flow. The year closes down, and you want the issues that have been left unsolved to find closure as well. That's the beauty behind Venus trine Jupiter; it brings closure and leaves you feeling happy and filled with love.

If there's one thing the universe has taught you this year, it's completely up to you as to how you perceive everything around you. This is the message the universe delivers to you during Venus trine Jupiter. You have a choice: be happy or be sad. As a Libra, you opt for happiness. Good choice, Libra.

4. Capricorn

Berry Art | Canva Pro

You always do well this time of the year, as it is an appetizer for your Sun season to arrive, which also coincides with the holidays. A lot of expectation is riding on you, and the universe tells you to be happy, perky, and bursting with love.

And you've got the universe to support you. If you're the only one in town with a big, broad smile, then so be it. You aren't going to let anyone take that away from you.

What you'll see during this transit, Venus trine Jupiter is that your natural happiness is infectious and that you can change people's lives just by being an example of joy and contentment. Don't change to suit the mood of the times if that mood demands you hide your light, Capricorn. Shine it, and shine it for all to see.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.