3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Period Of Prosperity Beginning December 17, 2024

The positive benefits of Moon trine Neptune on December 17, 2024 is the beginning of a prosperous period in the lives of three zodiac signs. Not only are we going to reap the rewards of our efforts today, but those rewards may just end up being financial.

We will see no shortage of generosity during Moon trine Neptune, and not only that, there will be no regrets. That's right; we are altruistic in the way we share. We're not looking for payback, nor are we holding anyone to expressing their gratitude. We are simply in love with the idea of sharing.

And when we share, we receive. The universe steps in to reward us for just being nice people — how 'bout that? Well, it happens, and when we have an astrological influence such as Moon trine Neptune, we're looking at a good day, and the beginnings of something even better to come.

Three zodiac signs enter a period of prosperity on December 17, 2024

1. Aries

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

The idea of entering a period of prosperity is not only a great thing for you to hear, Aries, but one that makes sense to you, as you have paved the way for something like this to happen. You have never once been lazy when it comes to your future, and while you might laugh, thinking "Sure, I've been lazy," the reality is that you're a go-getter and you always, eventually hit pay dirt.

During the transit of Moon trine Neptune, you'll see that so much of what brings you the good fortune you'll be experiencing over the next few days is due to the way you think about things. You are someone who always has hope, no matter what. This is what propels you.

And this is also what helps you manifest the very best for yourself and others. This has never been a "me, me, me" game for you. You're always here to share the wealth and this attitude magnetizes Moon trine Neptune's benefits. You create your own period of prosperity and you do it well.

2. Sagittarius

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

Life has taught you, Sagittarius, that if you are to work with the powers of prosperity, then it's a two-way street. While saving your hard-earned cash is important, you can't take it with you — you need to spend it to strike up the universal balance.

During the transit of Moon trine Neptune, you'll see that on December 17, the flow of money is essential. This particular cosmic event helps to remove your fear of spending money. You'll learn that if you spend, you receive. If you give, you get.

It's an interesting concept that part of the universal law of attraction. You get this, and on December 17, you begin a new cycle of love, financial growth, and happiness.

3. Pisces

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

What makes this next phase in your life feel so good, is that you weren't expecting the kind of upgrade you're about to receive. The universe has smiled down upon you as it ushers you into a new era of financial growth.

Who knew? You certainly didn't, but that doesn't mean that on December 17, you'll say "No" to it. Rather, you'll accept it wholeheartedly and do your best to express your gratitude at this new state of affairs.

This day brings you a sense of accomplishment. You didn't fight it. You didn't question or doubt it. You knew (and know now) that if you are fortunate enough to be a part of great fortune, then so be it. The universe has spoken, and you are there for all of it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.