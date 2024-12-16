2 Zodiac Signs Attract Powerful Abundance On December 17, 2024

The energy is shifting fast, and whether you’re in the mood to play it safe or throw caution to the wind, the universe is setting two zodiac signs up to attract powerful abundance on Tuesday, December 17.

You might kick off the day feeling a little internally conflicted, with your heart and mind pulling you in two separate directions. One minute, you're feeling sentimental, and the next, cold. But, don’t worry because you're about to be hit with a wave of mental clarity the size of a truck that'll push you toward big-picture thinking, and even bigger dreams!

If you’ve been sitting on an idea or a decision, now's the time to take the plunge. Trust that stepping outside your comfort zone could lead to something amazing. Buckle up — today could be the start of something epic!

Two zodiac signs experience powerful abundance on December 17, 2024

1. Aquarius

Aquarius, you're like the zodiac's madcap inventor, always ten steps ahead of the curve. With the Moon opposite Pluto, you might feel like your emotions are playing tug-of-war with your logic-driven brain. One moment, you’re ready to join a protest or pitch a groundbreaking idea, and the next, you’re wrapped up in a deep existential crisis about whether aliens are already among us. (Spoiler: they probably love your vibe.)

You may feel tempted to tone things down today because you’re worried about scaring someone or something off. Don’t. The right people won’t just embrace your unconventional asks; they’ll want to build a solar-powered yurt and start a co-op farm with you!

Today, the stars may twirl around your head as you think about a romantic prospect, or you might feel awkward about how you come across in your relationships. But here’s a cosmic reminder: don’t let your thoughts orbit so far into outer space that you lose sight of what’s right here on Earth. Yes, it’s fun to imagine your love life as an intergalactic rom-com, but remember — communication is the mothership that keeps everything grounded.

Plus, with Venus squaring Neptune today, your usual detached coolness might feel a little wobbly. You’re questioning whether your cropped leather jacket over a sequined jumpsuit is landing or if your latest quirky obsession is coming off as too “out there.” Guess what? You are out there — and that’s why people flock to you.

Your “quirky obsession” of the week — whether it’s learning how to code in CSS or creating a collection of DIY terrariums for air plants — is probably making everyone else wonder why they didn’t think of it first. But under this transit, you might start second-guessing yourself. “Am I too weird? Too eccentric?” Let me stop you right there: no. You’re not just ahead of the curve; you are the curve… Here’s the thing, Aquarius: your uniqueness is your superpower.

People don’t flock to you for your predictability — they come for your ability to reimagine the rules and show them a new way to see the world. So, embrace the wobble, Aquarius. Even when you’re feeling uncertain, you know deep down that means revolutionary change is just ahead. Don’t lose sight of the fact that you’re a walking inspiration.

2. Leo

Leo, it’s time to comb out your mane, polish those paws, and get ready for soundcheck — it's the moment before the magic happens! You’re ruling the artistic world right now, and everything you've been working so hard for is about to fall at your feet (or, should we say, your powerful toe pads, because you're all about precision and elegance)!

Whether you're putting the final touches on your next big project or prepping to slay the stage, the universe is calling you to center stage. Your creative energy is about to burst forth in a way that will leave everyone in awe and remind them that you’re the star of the show!

You’re already a master of drama and flair, but today is your rehearsal before the big stage. Whether you’re perfecting your next big art project, working on a killer song, or laying the foundation for an unforgettable idea, this is the time to fine-tune it. Just like any diva would take a moment to ensure every note is just right, every brushstroke is flawless, and your timing is spot-on.

Don’t be afraid to tweak the details, Leo — you’re getting ready to wow the crowd with something truly legendary. It's as if the universe just handed you the soundcheck of a lifetime, so you’ve got to make sure your creative orchestra is all in harmony.

But don’t get too comfortable just yet! This is still a moment of prep, and you must stay focused. Your attention to detail is the key to making this moment truly spectacular. Picture it: you’re on the verge of stepping into the spotlight, and everything you've been working toward is about to take form. This is when your inner diva shines the brightest, Leo, so go ahead and take a deep breath — you're getting ready to make some serious magic happen!

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.