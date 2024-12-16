4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Special Gift From The Universe On December 17, 2024

On December 17, four zodiac signs rise to the top of their game as the Leo Moon acts as a special gift from the universe. While four zodiac signs will be the obvious winners in the crowd, we will all be able to rejoice for the little victories taking place on Tuesday.

It's pretty easy to follow to logic here. Knowing that we've got the Leo Moon up in our sky is like getting winked at by a powerful being who grants wishes and makes sure we get what we want. This is a day for receiving special gifts. Love and romantic relationships stand to benefit under the Leo Moon.

Four zodiac signs receive a special gift from the universe on December 17, 2024

1. Taurus

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

What's funny about you and your standoffish attitude is that while you believe you are just protecting your heart from what you believe to be the pain of love, you'll see that all of your defenses go down, down, down during the Leo Moon. You want love and love wants you back.

December 17 shows you that life is all about balance and that it's hard to live only 'one way.' If you've been hurt by love before, it's only natural to want to stay away for a while — but the Leo Moon sees you, Taurus, and shows you that the tides are about to turn for you, romantically.

This is what you might call a gift from the universe, as it most definitely will feel like something special is taking place in your world. What you'll feel during the Leo Moon is open again, ready to love again ... fearless and curious. Hey, it's all about the balance, right?

2. Cancer

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

You feel as though a clearing is starting to make itself known to you. You have been feeling heavy pressure, whether it's related to your job situation or your love life. Whatever it is, you feel you need a helping hand.

During the Leo Moon, you'll get that helping hand. It feels as if the universe has singled you out just to help you along. What was once confusing and frustrating now feels purposeful and promising.

December 17 allows you to believe in your potential once again, and while you never really forsook that idea, it's the Leo Moon that has you believing in yourself with full force. You feel that now you have something to look forward to and believe in — something you know will bring you love and peace.

3. Virgo

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

You have been wondering if your relationship will stand the test of time. While you know you've come this far and that both you and your partner aren't going to leave each other, you also know that you are secretly hoping that the original spark reignites.

This is all very possible during the Leo Moon on Tuesday. What the universe has in store for you today, Virgo, is the surprise idea that yes, things can get better. Simply because you haven't seen the best yet doesn't mean it's not coming ... because it is.

One step at a time is how it goes in your romantic relationship, and it is heading towards a renewal of sorts, almost like the retaking of vows. During the Leo Moon, that spark of love returns and you remember why you love this person, and they feel the same. All is well.

4. Capricorn

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

You'll be happy and grateful to know that the Leo Moon is your source of power today, and so much of this power will be directed toward the mending and renewing of your romantic relationship. It's not that there's much that needs help, but you don't want those little things to become big problems later on.

You've always been the kind of person who wants to work things out. And while you may not be the first to make a suggestion, you're always there to try out whatever your partner wishes to suggest. During the Leo Moon on December 17, you'll like what they have to say, and you'll feel free enough to share your opinion.

That's the thing with the Leo Moon; it's all about placing a positive spin on just about everything. If the glass is half-filled, you see it as half-filled; the emptiness is in the eye of the beholder, and you behold potential. December 17 encourages you and gives you hope for the future.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.