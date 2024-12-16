Relationships Thrive For 5 Zodiac Signs The Week Of December 16

As the Sun moves into Capricorn on Saturday, December 21, the zodiac signs whose relationships thrive are those who prioritize being careful with decisions.

Capricorn season can help you reconnect with your partner by showing you how to love them more practically, but also assist you with healing recent heartbreaks or issues in your relationship by grounding you and showing you a practical way to move ahead.

Take your time in your romantic life, whether you're repairing a severed connection or establishing a new relationship, as this will only benefit you in the long run. But to do that you have to trust yourself and your relationship, knowing that the time and energy you invest will be worthwhile.

Five zodiac signs whose relationships thrive the week of December 16 - 22, 2024

1. Aquarius

The only way through is found within yourself, Aquarius. It can be hard to know how to improve your relationship when there isn’t necessarily anything wrong with it, but it’s in these moments that you are being given a profound opportunity for growth.

Even if there isn’t truly anything glaringly wrong with the connection between you and your partner, external factors may prevent you from feeling truly confident in this relationship. Your career, family, or friends may complicate the situation, wittingly or unwittingly, making it challenging to understand how to approach this when there is so much love between you and your partner.

But help is arriving — you may just need to reflect a bit on your past to truly understand the lesson that this phase is meant to bring into your life.

2. Sagittarius

It can be hard for anyone to have those important conversations in a relationship, Sagittarius. But for you, it often feels especially challenging. It’s not that you don’t want a future with your special person or even that you find it difficult, to be honest, but you can feel like any conversation about your relationship comes with ultimatums.

However, in your current situation, all that your partner is seeking is understanding. They want to understand what has been on your mind recently. You are currently going through a process of healing your fear of commitment, however, it seems that you might have been so in your head recently that it’s challenging to sort out what is the truth.

Be honest with your partner because they aren’t looking to use your weakness as a weapon. Sharing your feelings is a symbol of your strength.

3. Cancer

You may have been content just settling into this new beginning of your life, Cancer, but it seems that love may be closer than you had thought. You have wrapped up a significant period in your romantic life as Pluto moved, painstakingly slowly, through the final degrees of Capricorn during the past year. However, that is all now behind you, so whether you’re looking to reconnect with an existing partner or attract new love into your life, the possibilities are infinite.

Because of the toll the past year has taken on you, you’ve been focusing more on resting and self-care. The energy around you has felt lighter and you've begun enjoying more of life again by embracing opportunities to bring joy and happiness into your life. Although romance hasn’t been your top priority, all that changes once Capricorn season begins on Saturday, December 21.

4. Aries

Before you can rush off in an exciting new direction, Aries, you first need to address your past. Although this might not sound fun, it can help you pave the way for that new relationship you’ve been dreaming of.

You want to start focusing on your future and the new love you’ve dreamt of. When it comes to romance, it's important to close out any old chapters before beginning a new one, so take this opportunity from the universe and do your best to tie up loose ends and give yourself space for that emotional closure you need.

5. Virgo

Your patience is finally paying off. A meaningful relationship in your life has been progressing well. However, you have wanted a new form of commitment, or even a serious proposal that has taken longer than you expected to receive.

But during this phase of patience, you’ve been tasked with the lessons of learning gratitude, being in the moment, and releasing expectations. And now, that will all start to pay off, because a proposal may soon come your way. You and your partner may have spoken of marriage or moving in together.

Despite a piece of the commitment puzzle feeling elusive, you finally receive what you’ve been looking for.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.