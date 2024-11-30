5 Zodiac Signs Experience The Very Best Horoscopes On December 1, 2024

Welcome to a new month. Five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes on the first day of December — namely, Pisces, Taurus, Capricorn, Sagittarius, and Leo. But the rest are encouraged to tap into their inner power, too.

On December 1, 2024 we have an important astrological transit — the New Moon in Sagittarius. So now's the perfect time to set your intentions and make wishes because your manifestations can come to life under the power of this New Moon!

And since it's Sagittarius energy, the wishes that will gain the most from this lunar magic center on expanding yourself and your horizons in the world, learning about new cultures, deepening your knowledge about subjects that matter the most to you, and even your spirituality.

We also have Jupiter retrograde in Gemini encouraging you to make time for friends and those relationships that help you think differently, bringing you ideas and posing questions that stir something deep within you. Adventures and inspiration await you on this path.

Pluto in Aquarius is also reminds us that great power and responsibility can be embraced or discarded. Some possibilities in life will bring you something beautiful while others will not. Choose the ones that matter the most to you and your loved ones, and the power will rise within you.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on December 1, 2024:

1. Pisces

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Pisces on Sunday: Other Pisces

Best time of the day for Pisces: 11 a.m.

Pisces, your horoscope on Sunday is governed by Uranus retrograde in Taurus. It reminds you that sometimes things can feel a bit slow on the surface, but extraordinary changes may happen underneath the surface or behind the scenes. Turn inward and make space for such a change within you now.

Now's also the time to focus on your creative talents and set strong boundaries. This way, you can focus on what matters without interruption and receive your cosmic blessings with joy!

2. Taurus

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Taurus on Sunday: Cancer

Best time of the day for Taurus: 9 a.m./p.m.

Taurus, be more loving and affectionate to those who matter the most to you. That's where you will discover your cosmic blessings! With Uranus retrograde in Taurus in your corner, now may not be the right time to explore spaces you don't know.

Instead, it's the time to explore the spaces you know well, like your relationship with your partner, family, and friends, and discover so much more you still don't know even in these spaces. This will help you deepen your bonds and take your relationships to the next level!

Now's also a good time to journal everything you are grateful for in your life and journey. This will also bring you a lot of peace and answers for the future.

3. Capricorn

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Capricorn on Sunday: Leo

Best time of the day for Capricorn: 10 a.m.

Capricorn, ask questions and expand your mind. With the New Moon in Sagittarius governing you and Venus in Capricorn also in your corner, you can create and bring to life something truly extraordinary. So push yourself forward on your life path, and don't second-guess yourself or hold yourself back. You've got this!

If you feel called to, now's also a great time to get in touch with your physical body and bring fluidity to that space. Whether you do this by playing sports or engaging in yoga or Zumba, you will heighten your inner powers this way.

4. Sagittarius

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Sagittarius on Sunday: Taurus

Best time of the day for Sagittarius: 12 - 2 p.m.

Sagittarius, you have an incredible day in store on Sunday, not just because the New Moon in Sagittarius is here for you with a new cycle. You also have Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius in your corner.

This is a powerful transit because retrograde energy can be much feared. But when you tune into it and grasp its positive aspects, you can discover incredible inspiration and insights about your past actions and decisions. This will pave the path for you and set you up for success.

If you feel called to, journal about the three things that happened to you on this day that lifted your heart and made you wish to embrace love with everything inside. This, too, shall have a positive impact on any manifestations or wishes you make under the light of the New Moon.

5. Leo

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Leo on Sunday: Cancer

Best time of the day for Leo: 11 a.m.

Leo, your horoscope on Sunday encourages you to balance the time you spend on yourself and your pursuits and the time spent with your loved ones, deepening your bonds and making memories. With New Moon in Sagittarius here for you, you cannot go wrong in either direction. But the middle ground is where you will find the most blessings.

This also means setting strong boundaries will help you greatly as it will expand your mind about what you can and cannot do. Thus showing you where you were limiting yourself.

