What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About November 29, Per A Tarot Card Reader

Your daily tarot card horoscope is here for each zodiac sign in astrology. The Moon is in Scorpio and the Sun is in adventurous Sagittarius, giving us a chance to break free from bad habits and enjoy a fun-filled day full of discoveries and learning.

On Friday, we have the perfect energy for love and can turn our relationships into an adventure rooted in loyalty. What else might this energy bring into your life? Find out what your tarot prediction reveals for you starting November 29, 2024.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for November 29, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

Everything happens for a reason, Aries. Today, trust in divine timing. Sometimes, a loss means a better situation is around the corner. Have faith in what can be, and anticipate only wonderful experiences in your future.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Love is best when two people are headed in the same direction. You may find a soulmate whose ideals resonate with your own. Don't settle for less than what you deserve, Taurus. Hold out for the very best!

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Roll up your sleeves, Gemini. There's a to to complete today, and you won't want to give yourself an out until the work is done. You are unafraid of hard work, and aiming for productivity at full speed is on the agenda today.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

There's a time and place for every thing, Cancer. You may wonder if now is a good time to break a few rules or stay true to the original course.

Can you tell what impact change would have on the future? Think long-term instead of living in the moment. Sometimes, a big-picture approach is wisest.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

Why spend time with people who only think of themselves when you have friends who want what's best for you?

Aim for quality friendships and relationships. A whole world would love to support you and give you their love.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

Today's pain can lead to tomorrow's joy. Your heartache is a teacher, and you are a willing student.

Let today's sorrows open your eyes to the changes needed. You can always change what you will be, even if you can undo the past.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Future planning can be unsettling, especially when hoping to make a new life with a partner.

There are things to work out and problems to handle. Remind yourself that this will pass. It's an exciting time, and you're creating a world for you to be together.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

What are you afraid of? Ultimately, the future is always uncertain, so when you have to do something, consider going forward afraid.

Facing your fear makes you stronger and braver. Every time you step outside your comfort zone, you learn how to navigate new developments with ease.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

Do you like the changes taking place in your life right now? If not, why allow them to continue? Push the brakes. Ask for a moment. What harm would one question create?

Life may seem spiraling out of control, but what if one simple request for my time gives you what you need? Risk it.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Strength

Let your imagination play and explore the possibilities. Thinking outside of the box reveals your desire for growth and expansion. You're a challenger of the status quo. You're a visionary for things to come.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

Are you weak? You may feel ready to succumb to a situation due to pure exhaustion. Do you truly want to quit? What do you need to strengthen your resolve? What resources to you have to make that happen?

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

Being the outlier or the one who resists change is tough. You may feel like a voice shouting in the dark today, but what if your warning is the only voice someone hears? Write your thoughts. Petition your beliefs. Advocate for what you believe.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.