The One-Card Tarot Reading For Each Zodiac Sign On November 25, 2024

What does your zodiac sign need to know about November 25, 2024? Your daily tarot card horoscope may provide useful insight for Monday and the first day of Mercury retrograde. Mercury retrograde symbolizes self-reflection, renovation and internal review.

This Monday, the Moon enters Libra, and we may be indecisive. We can come across as uncertain about what we want and when. How might these energies affect your day? Check out your zodiac sign's tarot card reading for Monday to learn more.

Daily tarot card horoscope for each zodiac sign on November 25, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Everything works itself out, Aries. Arguments can happen, but they provide insight into a situation you might not have known was a problem.

Use tact and your best communication skills. Defuse hostility with love and kindness.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Peacefulness and a quiet environment are in order, Taurus. You desire more rest. So, focus on making your home feel like a retreat away from the busy world.

Today, aim to enhance the tranquility you feel when you step into your personal space. What do you need for peace of mind?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Finish what you start, Gemini. When you begin a project, even if it becomes boring or undesirable at the moment, ask yourself if it needs to be done completely now. If the answer is yes, buckle down and get it done. You'll be glad not to have it to do tomorrow.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Trust the process. Money flow will improve as you continue to make wise decisions. It takes time to revise the past. You may still have a few lingering consequences related to undesirable outcomes about spending, but the future continuously looks brighter for you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

You have a lot on your plate right now. With so many items to navigate and balance, stay hyper-diligent and avoid becoming distracted. Time management will be a big help to you now. Remove distractions. Aim for the things that need your attention today, and put others off for tomorrow.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

It's a beautiful day, Virgo. People will be supportive of your goals, and you will find a support system that views you in a positive light. You radiate confidence. Friendships come easily. This is a wonderful day to socialize and meet new people.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

If you're signing a contract or entering into any agreement, read the fine print and get a second opinion. Try not to lock yourself into any long-term choices you will regret later. Remember, haste often makes waste.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

This can be a very productive day for you. Rolle up your sleeves and plan to work for what you want. Grit is demanded of you today. You can overcome the challenge by breaking it into small tasks when you see a difficult task. With the right mindset, you can dominate the day.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

What do you want to do in the future? Plan the very thing you'd like to look forward to doing. Create your wish list. Do you have a bucket list in place already? Review it and see what fun things you might want to add this week.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Tough decisions can create stress and ultimately feel confusing. You may struggle to decide on something out of fear of making a mistake. Do your homework, and trust your thinking once you have reviewed the facts. Don't forget. No decision is a decision, too.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

You're climbing the ladder of success, which requires you to grow into the person you are attempting to become. You may not have all the answers right now, and that's OK. Find a mentor. Read books on leadership. Learn as you go.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Six of Cups, reversed

Let go of the things that hold you back, Pisces. The future doesn't have room to bring everything you regret doing in the past. Pack lightly as you enter a new era. Bring your optimism and hope. Fill your mind with a vision for a beautiful future.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.